* Negotiations over Greek debt stall but hope for deal still
alive
* Euro off Monday's 3-week high versus dollar, losses
limited
* Worries that Portugal could be next candidate for default
hamper euro
LONDON, Jan 24 The euro slipped from a
three-week peak on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers
rejected an offer by private creditors to restructure Greek
debt, but hopes for a deal to avert a messy default remained,
limiting the common currency's losses.
Euro zone finance ministers sent back the Greek debt swap
offer, saying the coupon demanded by bondholders was too high.
Private creditors say a 4.0 percent coupon is the least they can
accept if they are going to write down the nominal value of the
debt they hold by a half.
The euro slipped as low as $1.2987 in Asia before
steadying at $1.3025, close to flat for the day. On Monday, it
had jumped more than 1 percent to a high of $1.3053 on the EBS
trading platform as hopes of an eventual Greek deal drove a wave
of short-covering.
"I think a deal will eventually be reached on Greece and for
euro/dollar this has largely been priced in," said Lauren
Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"Short positioning hasn't been taken away in the euro and I
wouldn't want to discount a further rally from here but in the
medium-term our core view remains for euro/dollar to fall back
to $1.17 by mid-year," she added.
IMM speculative positioning data shows an extreme short
position in the euro, which leaves it vulnerable to pullbacks,
but market participants were sceptical over the sustainability
of any rallies.
The euro's ability to hold its recent gains was undermined by
suggestions that Portugal, seen as the second most risky
country in the euro zone, could be the next potential default
candidate after Greece.
Further dousing optimism, Germany denied a report that it was
ready to boost the combined firepower of the euro zone's rescue
funds to 750 billion euros ($979 billion).
Despite the pullback, the euro was still well above its
17-month EBS low of $1.2624 hit on Jan. 13, leading some to
wonder if it might have bottomed for now.
Resistance was at 1.3077/1.3100, the Jan. 3 EBS high and a
38.2 percent retracement of the November-January slump. But a
break above the October EBS low of $1.3145 was still needed to
turn the technical picture positive, traders said.
Concerns over the fragile condition of the euro zone economy
were eased after Germany's manufacturing sector grew in January
for the first time since September but the overall economic
outlook for the euro zone remained gloomy.
"We maintain EUR buying is unjustifiable viewed either from
a European growth or policy perspective," said currency
strategists at Credit Agricole CIB in a note.
Against the yen, the euro hit a near four-week high of
100.49 on Monday before steadying at 100.29 in Asia,
still well off an 11-year EBS low of 97.04 marked on Jan 16.
The euro's retreat helped the dollar index rise off a
three-week low of 79.602 hit on Monday to stand at 79.833.
Support lies at 79.52, around the Jan. 3 low and the 55-day
moving average around 79.57.
Against the yen, the greenback fetched 77.04, still
tightly wedged in its prevailing trading range between 76.6 and
77.20. Reaction was muted to the Bank of Japan's widely expected
decision to hold policy steady at its regular meeting, as well
as cut its economic forecasts.
Waning risk appetite also pressured commodity currencies,
with the Australian dollar slipping 0.4 percent to
$1.0485, off a 12-week peak of $1.0574 set overnight.
Investors also awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve
policy meeting that starts later on Tuesday.
While no policy change is expected, the Fed will likely show
that its policymakers do not expect to start hiking interest
rates again until the first half of 2014, more than five years
after chopping them to near zero, a Reuters poll of leading Wall
Street economists showed.
Any signs that rates will stay lower for longer than expected
could pressure the greenback.