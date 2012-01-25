* Yen falls to 2-month low versus dollar, 1-month low versus
euro
* Japan logs first deficit since 1980, speculators pare back
yen longs
* Euro falls vs dollar as Greek worries offset strong German
IFO data
* Focus on Federal Reserve rate projections later
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 25 The yen dropped to a
two-month low against the dollar on Wednesday as speculators and
investors took data showing Japan had logged its first annual
trade deficit since 1980 as a cue to unwind bullish bets on the
Japanese currency.
The euro fell from session highs against the dollar and a
one-month high versus the yen as worries the European Central
Bank would need to take losses on its Greek bond holdings
outweighed a strong German business sentiment survey.
The focus was shifting to the Federal Reserve, which is
expected to begin a new practice of announcing individual
policymakers' interest rate projections later.
Economists expect the U.S. central bank will signal it is
unlikely to start hiking interest rates until the first half of
2014, over five years after cutting near to zero.
"U.S. yields have pushed up in recent days and if data there
continues to improve we would see the dollar supported," said
Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.
"But the risk is the Fed could be more dovish than what the
market is expecting, in which case you might see the dollar pull
back. In any case, I do not see the dollar rising to 80 yen."
The dollar reached as high as 78.244 yen on trading
platform EBS, its highest since late November. Selling in the
yen picked up after Japan logged an annual trade deficit in 2011
for the first time in over 30 years.
Traders cited robust offers from Japanese exporters up to 79
yen, while the options market showed dollar/yen risk reversals
skewed towards dollar calls out to the 6-month tenor, hinting at
more dollar gains. The one-month traded at levels last seen in
2003 at 0.8 for dollar calls.
Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi
UFJ was sceptical the trade deficit would have a lasting impact
on the yen.
"With Japan running a sizeable and more stable investment
income surplus totalling close to 15 trillion yen in the twelve
months to November 2011 its current account balance has remained
firmly in surplus," he said. "Recent yen weakness is more likely
corrective than a trend reversal. The Fed's commitment to
maintain low rates will help cap dollar/yen upside potential."
Chartists highlighted resistance posed by the 200-day moving
average at 78.33 yen and the 61.8 percent retracement of the
October-January fall at 78.31 yen.
GREECE JITTERS WEIGH
The broad weakness in the yen lifted the euro to a four-week
peak of 101.88 yen. It was last trading at 101.22 yen,
flat on the day, but well above its 11-year low of 97.04 struck
on Jan. 16.
The euro gave up gains against the dollar made
immediately after the German Ifo survey as growing worries that
the European Central Bank would have to write down its holdings
of Greek debt, crimping its ability to purchase other periphery
debt, drove Italian yields higher.
"Uncertainty over the Greek debt talks and disappointment
that there has still been no deal is spoiling the party for the
euro," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency
strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
"So despite the good IFO numbers, the euro is not able to
break past $1.3080 which is a good resistance level."
The single currency was last trading down 0.5 percent for
the day at $1.2956, off a session high of $1.3052. It
struck a three-week peak of $1.3063 on Tuesday, with resistance
$1.3075-1.3080 area - highs struck earlier this month and in
late December.
The common currency has been supported against the dollar in
recent sessions by a squeeze in extreme short positions. A
decline in funding costs for Spain and Italy and recent data
that have showed a surprising strength in manufacturing and
services this month have also lent support.
Portugal also eased market jitters after its prime minister
said the country was not seeking to renegotiate or extend its 78
billion euro bailout package.