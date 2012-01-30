* Euro backs away from 6-week high versus dollar
* Greece nears deal on debt swap but agreement unlikely on
Monday
* EU leaders expected to sign off on permanent euro zone
rescue fund
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Jan 30 The euro fell from six-week
highs against the dollar on Monday as a rally driven by
short-covering ran out of steam, with investors waiting for a
debt swap deal between Greece and its private creditors as well
as a summit of EU leaders.
Athens is unlikely to reach an agreement to restructure
private sector holdings of its debt in time for the summit, at
which euro zone leaders are expected to sign off on a permanent
rescue fund for the euro zone and agree on inserting a balanced
budget rule into national legislation.
Suggestions Greece should give up control of its budget
policy to European institutions drew an angry reaction from
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, which traders said
had also weighed on sentiment.
The single currency fell 0.8 percent on the day to $1.3113
having hit a six-week high of $1.3233 in early trade. It
had rallied almost 3 percent last week as speculators covered
short positions.
Traders said demand lay near the euro's 55-day moving
average at $1.3111.
"It looks like we will get a deal on Greece later in the
week, but it now looks to be contingent on who will provide the
gap in Greece's finances," said Gavin Friend, currency
strategist at National Australia Bank.
"I think the pullback in the euro today is because maybe the
market was expecting something on Greece today and a little bit
of optimism has faded," he said, adding he was not expecting the
EU summit to have a major market impact.
The Greek debt deal, which would cut the long-term value of
privately held bonds by just over 70 percent, is thought to be
close, raising hopes that the country at the heart of the euro
zone debt crisis can avoid a messy default.
The talks had run into trouble over the coupon rate and
whether the ECB and other public creditors must also take losses
on their holdings.
Reflecting negative sentiment towards the euro, data last
Friday showed currency speculators boosted their net euro short
positions to a record high for the fifth consecutive week in the
week ended Jan. 24.
Technical analysts highlighted resistance around $1.3244,
the 38.2 percent retracement of the euro's October to January
decline.
"There's still a huge amount of uncertainty over Greece and
that's weighing on the euro. Even if the debt swap is agreed, we
still won't know exactly how much they need to borrow" said
Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds banking Group.
"Having said that, the market is massively short euros and
there is potential for a sharp move higher if we do get some
surprisingly positive news," he added.
The euro inched to a four-month low versus the Swiss franc
of 1.2050 francs on trading platform EBS, but traders
said large bids around the low were preventing a move towards
the SNB's franc cap of 1.2000.
The euro fetched 100.70 yen, down around 0.7
percent on the day but well above a recent 11-year low of 97.04.
Widening Italian and Spanish government bond yields were
also hitting the euro, traders said, although an auction of
Italian five and 10-year debt had little market impact.
The Australian dollar moved further away from three-month
peaks hit in the wake of the Fed's pledge to keep interest rates
low, after ratings agency Fitch put major Australian banks on a
negative ratings watch.
The Aussie was down 1.1 percent on the day at $1.0543
with traders citing selling by leveraged players amid a
pullback in risk appetite.
The drop in riskier assets helped the dollar index
bounce 0.4 percent to 79.237, compared with a 6-week low of
78.772 set on Friday.
The dollar stood at 76.70 yen, steadying after two
sessions of steep declines. The greenback had come under
pressure last week after the Fed signalled it would not hike
rates until at least late 2014 and kept the door open to
additional stimulus.