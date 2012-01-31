* Euro firm near 6-week highs vs dollar
* Common currency faces resistance near $1.3244
* Dlr/yen touches 3-mth low, Azumi warns about speculation
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 31 The euro rose against the
dollar on Tuesday, supported by expectations of a Greek debt
restructuring deal that would help the country avoid a messy
default while a resurgent yen kept alive the risk of
intervention by Japanese authorities.
The dollar extended its recent losses against the yen and
hit a three-month low, under pressure after the U.S. Federal
Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest rates near
zero at least until late 2014.
The euro got a lift after Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress" in
talks to strike a restructuring deal on government debt, with
the aim of a definitive agreement by the end of this week.
The common currency was up 0.4 percent to $1.3180
, edging towards a six-week high of $1.3235 hit last week
on trading platform EBS. The euro faces resistance at that level
and also near $1.3244, the 38.2 percent retracement of the
euro's October to January slide.
"I don't think the euro will hold on to gains above
$1.3200-1.3250 as investors are not keen to squeeze out euro
shorts," said Sebastien Galy, FX strategist, at Societe
Generale.
"The market is currently keeping aside the various risk
factors like the possibility of a Portuguese debt restructuring
on hopes of more liquidity injection by major central banks."
Apart from the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping the door open
for more quantitative easing, expectations are rising that the
European Central Bank could pump in a large amount of funds
through the next long-term refinancing operation to be held
later next month.
A Reuters poll showed the ECB will allot 325 billion euros
at the tender and this is likely to support riskier assets like
stocks and commodities.
A rise in global stock markets weighed down the U.S. dollar
and lent support to the euro, traders said, adding there was
also talk of the potential for dollar-selling related to
month-end portfolio adjustments.
Analysts said while an agreement to avoid a disorderly Greek
default would lift sentiment in the short term, the risk of
contagion ensnaring the euro zone's larger economies will keep
investors' bearish about the euro in the medium term.
Worries that a similar debt restructuring in Portugal
continue to mount, with the yield on the 10-year Portuguese
government bond rising to over 17 percent and their price now
trading almost 60 percent below face value.
INTERVENTION JITTERS
The dollar was broadly under pressure and was down 0.3
percent against a basket of currencies at 78.903.
Against the yen, the dollar hit a three-month low of 76.175
yen on trading platform EBS at one point, well below last
week's high of 78.288 yen, with traders saying the dollar dipped
as some market players trimmed their long positions.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi vowed to take firm steps
against excess volatility and speculative moves in the foreign
exchange market to curb any renewed rises in the Japanese
currency.
But strategists at Morgan Stanley reckoned the flows were
far from speculative. They said the latest demand for yen was
from Japan's institutional investors off-loading the FX risk of
their $2.6 trillion foreign bond holdings.
"Japanese-based investors have hedged about $1.6 trillion of
these holdings. As long as hedging costs stay low, we believe
that these investors will continue to off-load FX risks, keeping
yen strong," they said in a note.
As such, not many expect yen-selling intervention by
Japanese authorities at this point, although market wariness is
likely to increase if the dollar drops down to around 75 yen.
A trader in Singapore said there was talk of dollar bids
down towards 76.00 yen, but added that there was talk of
stop-loss dollar offers at levels below 75.80 yen or so.
Some traders say Japanese authorities may be hesitant to
intervene unless the dollar hits a record low versus the yen,
after the U.S. Treasury last month expressed disapproval over
Japan's solo intervention in October.