* Euro firm vs dlr, on track for best month since Oct
* Common currency faces resistance near $1.3244
* Dlr/yen touches 3-mth low, Japan warns about speculation
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 31 The euro rose against the
dollar on Tuesday, supported by expectations that a Greek debt
restructuring deal could be clinched soon to help avoid a messy
default, while a resurgent yen kept alive the risk of
intervention by Japanese authorities.
The dollar extended its recent losses against the yen to hit
a three-month low, under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve
said last week it was likely to keep interest rates near zero at
least until late 2014.
The euro got a lift after Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress" in
talks to strike a restructuring deal on government debt, with
the aim of a definitive agreement by the end of this week. But
gains were likely to be tempered as worries mount that Portugal
could follow Greece into debt restructuring.
The common currency, which is on track for its
best monthly performance October, was up 0.5 percent at $1.3190
, having risen to as high as $1.32138, not far from a
six-week high of $1.3235 hit last week on trading platform EBS.
The euro faces resistance at that level and also near
$1.3244, the 38.2 percent retracement of its Oct-Jan slide.
"I don't think the euro will hold on to gains above
$1.3200-1.3250 as investors are not keen to squeeze out euro
shorts," said Sebastien Galy, FX strategist, at Societe
Generale.
"The market is currently keeping aside the various risk
factors like the possibility of a Portuguese debt restructuring
on hopes of more liquidity injection by major central banks."
Apart from the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping the door open
for more quantitative easing, expectations are rising that the
European Central Bank could pump in huge amount of funds through
the next long-term refinancing operation to be held in February.
A Reuters poll showed traders expect the ECB to allot 325
billion euros at the tender and this is likely to support
riskier assets like stocks and commodities in coming weeks.
A rise in global stock markets weighed down the safe-haven
U.S. dollar and lent support to the euro, traders said, adding
there was also talk of the potential for dollar-selling related
to month-end portfolio adjustments.
With global stock markets as measured by the MSCI index
gaining almost 6 percent in January, investors
are overhedged on their portfolios and need to rebalance it by
selling dollars into the month-end.
Analysts said while an agreement to avoid a disorderly Greek
default would lift sentiment in the short term, the risk of the
crisis ensnaring the euro zone's larger economies will keep
investors bearish about the euro in the medium term.
INTERVENTION JITTERS
The euro apart, the dollar was also under pressure against
most currencies and was down 0.4 percent against a basket of
currencies at 78.842. The index had fallen to a 7-week
low of 78.741 earlier.
Against the yen, the dollar hit a three-month low of 76.175
yen on trading platform EBS at one point, well below last
week's high of 78.288 yen. The dollar was last trading flat on
the day at 76.32 yen.
Traders cited talk of dollar bids down towards 76.00 yen,
and stop-loss dollar offers at levels below 75.80 yen or so.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi vowed to take firm steps
against excess volatility and speculative moves in the foreign
exchange market to curb any renewed rises in the Japanese
currency.
But strategists at Morgan Stanley reckoned the flows were
far from speculative. They said the latest demand for yen was
from Japan's institutional investors off-loading the FX risk of
their $2.6 trillion foreign bond holdings.
"Japanese-based investors have hedged about $1.6 trillion of
these holdings. As long as hedging costs stay low, we believe
that these investors will continue to off-load FX risks, keeping
the yen strong," they said in a note.
A Reuters poll showed Japanese fund managers were keen to
return funds to Japan as they saw Tokyo shares relatively
undervalued while they cut their North American stock
weightings..
As such, not many expect yen-selling intervention by
Japanese authorities, although market wariness is likely to rise
if the dollar drops down to around 75 yen.
Dollar/yen implied vols were higher along the curve as
markets priced in possible turbulence in coming days. One-month
traded around 7.95 percent versus 7.25 on Monday, with
one-year vols at 10.90 percent versus 10.70.
Risk-reversals, though, were steady, with the one-month
around 0.35 for dollar calls against 0.30 Monday.