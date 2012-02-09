* Market sees deal boost as short-lived

* ECB keeps rate on hold at 1.0 percent

* Draghi presser waited

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 9 The euro rose against the dollar and yen on Thursday on media reports that Greece had agreed a bailout deal which encouraged investors to unwind bearish positions.

The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 1 percent, as expected by the market, prompting little reaction in the euro. Market players said investors would be more focused on comments from ECB President Mario Draghi in his 1330 new conference.

"The main thing to look for is any indication of a cut next month, which we expect, and whether Draghi confirms recent reports that the ECB will be contributing to a reduction in Greek debt," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.

Some analysts expected ECB President Mario Draghi to strike a mildly upbeat tone after Thursday's rate meeting, pointing to recent improvements in euro zone purchasing managers' data as a sign the ECB's liquidity measures have had a positive impact.

He could face tough questions about the ECB's Greek bond holdings, however, whether a deal has been struck or not.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to around $1.3290, having earlier hit a high of $1.3313, its strongest since mid-December. Its next target is the 100-day moving average around $1.3331.

However, with the market optimistic that Greece will avoid a messy default, analysts said the euro could push higher in the short-term despite persistent worries about unsustainable debt levels in some euro zone countries.

"The technical configuration is good and short covering is on everyone's minds," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

Market players said any deal would offer only a short-term boost to the euro given the uncertainties about Greece and other euro zone economies.

"I suspect this risk rally may have a little further to run - until people realise that the expansion of the ECB's balance sheet is not a positive and the debt dynamics of Greece are not sustainable," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

Against the yen, the euro rose as high as 102.766 yen on EBS trading platform, also its strongest since mid-December. It was last up 0.4 percent at 102.61 yen.

BOE MEETING

Sterling rose after the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold and voted to inject another 50 billion pounds into the financial system as part of its efforts to shore up a fragile recovery in the economy.

The 50 billion infusion was broadly expected, although some market players had speculated the stimulus could be even more aggressive, which could have weighed on the pound. The BOE's comment that recent business surveys paint a more positive picture of the UK also helped sterling rise.

It climbed around 0.4 percent to a session high of $1.5872 against the dollar, and climbed against the euro to 83.50 pence.

The dollar index fell to a two-month low of 78.407, while the higher-yielding Australian dollar was flat at $1.0810, close to a six-month high of $1.0845 hit on Wednesday.

The dollar rose versus the safe-haven yen to hit 77.243 yen , its highest in nearly two weeks, although traders see limited chances of the U.S. currency breaking above last month's high of 78.29 yen given offers from Japanese exporters lined up towards 78 yen.