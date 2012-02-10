* Euro off 2-mth highs; more commitments sought from Greece
* Investors trim positions before Athens parliamentary vote
* Aussie falls after dovish RBA quarterly statement
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Feb 10 The euro slipped from
two-month highs on Friday after euro zone finance ministers
sought further measures from Greece before signing off on a
second bailout, keeping the threat of a chaotic default alive
and pressuring risk appetite.
Political parties in Athens struck a long-awaited deal on
harsh austerity steps necessary for a second rescue, and a debt
swap deal with Greece's private bondholders was practically
finalised.
But Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said a further
325 million euros of spending cuts needed to be found and, with
Greek elections looming, political assurances were needed that
the plan would be implemented..
The common currency was down 0.1 percent on the day at
$1.3270, dipping from a two-month high of $1.3322
hit on Thursday. It failed to pierce its 100-day moving average
at 1.3330 which has not been breached since late October.
"Some of our clients remain concerned that the Greek
situation could worsen from here. With some event risk still
very much out there, people may not be willing to keep sizeable
risky positions ahead of this weekend's Greek parliamentary
vote," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at CitiFX.
Profit-taking was also cited as a reason for the euro's
softer tone. The single currency has gained around 5 percent
from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit in January as the market bet
Greece would hammer out its second bailout deal with
international lenders.
Worries over other highly indebted countries in the euro
zone and the threat of recession kept investors wary of buying
the currency outright.
"We may see a short period of consolidation around current
levels, but problems in the euro zone are not limited to Greece.
My sense is that sooner or later the euro will be hurt by them
and will resume its decline," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst
at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
ECB SUPPORT
Lending some support to the common currency were remarks by
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi who flagged tentative
economic improvement in the euro area, lessening expectations of
more rate cuts.
The ECB kept interest rates at a record low 1.0 percent on
Thursday as widely expected. Draghi was non-committal on whether
the bank would participate in Greece's debt restructuring,
although he indicated that the bank could pass profits from its
Greek bond holdings to euro zone countries.
Against the yen, the euro was down around 0.3 percent on the
day at 102.89 at, not far off a two-month high hit on
Thursday at 103.28 yen.
The Japanese currency has broadly softened this week on the
back of offshore hedge fund selling prompted by Japan's
shrinking current account surplus. Tokyo importers as well as
model funds have also been spotted selling the yen.
The dollar was little changed at 77.58 yen, near its
highest level in two weeks.
Japan kept traders on their toes, with Finance Minister Jun
Azumi saying the exchange rate remained out of synch with
economic reality and repeating he was ready to counter excessive
speculation.
The Australian dollar was down 0.9 percent at $1.0695
after the Reserve Bank of Australia said in its
quarterly policy statement there will be scope for easing if the
economy slows materially.