* Euro off 2-mth highs; more commitments sought from Greece

* Investors trim positions before Athens parliamentary vote

* Aussie falls after dovish RBA quarterly statement

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Feb 10 The euro slipped from two-month highs on Friday after euro zone finance ministers sought further measures from Greece before signing off on a second bailout, keeping the threat of a chaotic default alive and pressuring risk appetite.

Political parties in Athens struck a long-awaited deal on harsh austerity steps necessary for a second rescue, and a debt swap deal with Greece's private bondholders was practically finalised.

But Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said a further 325 million euros of spending cuts needed to be found and, with Greek elections looming, political assurances were needed that the plan would be implemented..

The common currency was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.3270, dipping from a two-month high of $1.3322 hit on Thursday. It failed to pierce its 100-day moving average at 1.3330 which has not been breached since late October.

"Some of our clients remain concerned that the Greek situation could worsen from here. With some event risk still very much out there, people may not be willing to keep sizeable risky positions ahead of this weekend's Greek parliamentary vote," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at CitiFX.

Profit-taking was also cited as a reason for the euro's softer tone. The single currency has gained around 5 percent from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit in January as the market bet Greece would hammer out its second bailout deal with international lenders.

Worries over other highly indebted countries in the euro zone and the threat of recession kept investors wary of buying the currency outright.

"We may see a short period of consolidation around current levels, but problems in the euro zone are not limited to Greece. My sense is that sooner or later the euro will be hurt by them and will resume its decline," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

ECB SUPPORT

Lending some support to the common currency were remarks by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi who flagged tentative economic improvement in the euro area, lessening expectations of more rate cuts.

The ECB kept interest rates at a record low 1.0 percent on Thursday as widely expected. Draghi was non-committal on whether the bank would participate in Greece's debt restructuring, although he indicated that the bank could pass profits from its Greek bond holdings to euro zone countries.

Against the yen, the euro was down around 0.3 percent on the day at 102.89 at, not far off a two-month high hit on Thursday at 103.28 yen.

The Japanese currency has broadly softened this week on the back of offshore hedge fund selling prompted by Japan's shrinking current account surplus. Tokyo importers as well as model funds have also been spotted selling the yen.

The dollar was little changed at 77.58 yen, near its highest level in two weeks.

Japan kept traders on their toes, with Finance Minister Jun Azumi saying the exchange rate remained out of synch with economic reality and repeating he was ready to counter excessive speculation.

The Australian dollar was down 0.9 percent at $1.0695 after the Reserve Bank of Australia said in its quarterly policy statement there will be scope for easing if the economy slows materially.