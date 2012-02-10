* Euro off 2-mth highs; more commitments sought from Greece
* Investors trim positions before Athens parliamentary vote
* Aussie falls 1 pct on day after dovish RBA quarterly
statement
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Feb 10 The euro slipped from
two-month highs on Friday after euro zone finance ministers
sought further measures from Greece before signing off on a
second bailout, keeping the threat of a chaotic default alive
and pressuring risk appetite.
Political parties in Athens struck a long-awaited deal on
harsh austerity steps necessary for a second rescue, and a debt
swap deal with Greece's private bondholders was practically
finalised.
But Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said a further
325 million euros of spending cuts needed to be found and, with
Greek elections looming, political assurances were needed that
the plan would be implemented..
The common currency was down 0.2 percent on the day at
$1.3260, dipping from a two-month high of $1.3322
hit on Thursday. It failed to pierce its 100-day moving average
at 1.3330 which has not been breached since late October.
Traders reported a large option expiry at $1.3300 with Asian
sellers ahead of there capping rallies.
"Some of our clients remain concerned that the Greek
situation could worsen from here. With some event risk still
very much out there, people may not be willing to keep sizeable
risky positions ahead of this weekend's Greek parliamentary
vote," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at CitiFX.
Profit-taking was also cited as a reason for the euro's
softer tone. The single currency has gained around 5 percent
from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit in January as the market bet
Greece would hammer out its second bailout deal with
international lenders.
Worries over other highly indebted countries in the euro
zone and the threat of recession kept investors wary of buying
the currency outright.
"We remain bearish and target a move towards $1.20 for the
euro in the medium-term," said Geoff Kendrick, currency
strategist at Nomura, who express that view by holding euro put
options.
ECB SUPPORT
Lending some support to the common currency were remarks by
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi who flagged tentative
economic improvement in the euro area after keeping interest
rates on hold Thursday.
Against the yen, the euro was down around 0.2 percent on the
day at 103.00, not far off a two-month high hit on
Thursday at 103.28 yen. Technical analysts said resistance was
at 104.72, the top of the Ichimoku cloud, a closely watched
Japanese technical indicator.
The dollar was little changed at 77.74 yen, near its
highest level in two weeks.
Japan Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the exchange rate
remained out of sync with economic reality and repeating he was
ready to counter excessive speculation.
The risk sensitive Australian dollar was down one percent
for the day at $1.0689 after a dovish RBA quarterly
statement.
Data showing a slump in Chinese imports also hurt the Aussie
but it was set to remain underpinned on dips.
"We see risk of potentially strong pullbacks on a 3-month
view given risk that the euro zone crisis could undermine risk
appetite, but would view these as AUD/USD buying opportunities,"
said Rabobank in a note.