* Euro advances on Greek parliament vote relief

* Hurdles remain ahead of euro zone finance ministers' meet

* Some worry hedge funds could obstruct bond swap deals

* Yen dips briefly on BOJ hopes, weak GDP

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 13 The euro rose on Monday on relief that Greece's parliament had approved an austerity bill that put it a step closer to securing much-needed bailout funds, though with obstacles still to be cleared investors were sceptical about the euro's gains.

The bill, passed amid widespread civil unrest, should allow Greece's international lenders to release the 130-billion-euro rescue loan, preventing a chaotic default on the country's debt and keeping the euro zone intact.

Euro zone finance ministers still expect Greece to explain how 325 million euros ($430 million) of this year's total budget cuts will be achieved before it agrees to the bailout in a meeting on Wednesday. This could keep the recovery of the euro in check.

"A Greek agreement for austerity was always going to be short term positive for the euro," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS. "We will see a fair degree of two-way price movement in the euro until Wednesday when the finance ministers' meet and we have to see whether what Greece has agreed to is sufficient enough for its creditors."

The euro was up 0.6 percent to $1.3255, recouping some of the losses made on Friday and not far from a two-month high of $1.3322 hit last week. Gains could be capped at last week's high and at the 100-day moving average of $1.3325 with sovereign and option-related sellers seen ahead of $1.3300.

RBS's Robson expected the euro to trade in a $1.33-1.35 range in the near term and gains over that would appear overstretched on his short-term valuation model.

Part of the wariness among traders to push the euro higher is uncertainty over whether private creditors will agree to write down the value of their Greek holdings. Doubts persist whether the necessary near 100 percent acceptance can be achieved without triggering a credit default.

In the meantime, concerns are mounting that hedge funds may have built up sufficiently large holdings of Greek bonds to scupper "voluntary" bond swap deals.

Even if a voluntary agreement is reached, a debt swap could take three to four weeks to finalise, leaving a tight deadline before a March 20 redemption of nearly 15 billion euros.

PATIENCE RUNNING THIN

Patience is running thin among a number of creditor nations with the Greek government's constant dithering on implementing required tough reforms .

Highlighting exasperation felt by euro zone paymaster Germany, the country's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that Greek promises on austerity measures are no longer good enough because so many vows have been broken.

Still, Greece voting to stay in the euro has provided a short term relief to investors. Fear of a major banking crisis has also subsided as the European Central Bank is set to provide an unlimited amount of three-year loans for the second time later this month after the first operation in December.

Analysts say these factors have prompted institutional investors to cut bearish positions in the euro. But any bounce above $1.35 could see fresh short positions being initiated.

U.S. data showed speculators have been cutting their net euro short positions for the past two weeks, to 140,593 contracts last week from a record 171,347 contracts two weeks before.

"If euro/dollar goes up to $1.35, it would be a good level to short it," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency in fund manager RWC Partners. "Once it gets down to $1.30 people will again buy it. So its a ranged play."

He said short term opportunities lay in selling the euro against growth-linked currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Both currencies outperformed the euro and rose amid improved sentiment for risk assets after Greece's vote. The Australian dollar was up 0.9 percent at $1.0756, though it was off a two-month high of $1.0845 marked last week.

The New Zealand dollar rose 1.2 percent to $0.8360. The yen eased briefly on speculation of more easing by the Bank of Japan and a weaker-than-expected reading in Japan's GDP. The dollar was marginally higher at 77.70 yen , just below a two-week high of 77.81 yen hit on Friday.

The BOJ starts a two-day policy meeting on Monday and is widely expected to make its vague commitment to an inflation target clearer while steering clear of increasing its asset purchases for now.