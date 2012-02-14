* BOJ to boost asset buys by Y10 trln, to buy long-term JGBs * Analysts say dlr/yen unlikely to rise to 80 yen soon * German ZEW survey, Italian auction ease pressure on euro By Neal Armstrong LONDON, Feb 14 The yen fell on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by expanding its asset-buying scheme, but the impact on the currency may prove short-lived while nagging worries over the euro zone crisis keep it supported as a safe haven. The BOJ surprised markets by boosting its asset buying and lending scheme by 10 trillion yen ($130 billion), to 65 trillion yen, to try and reinflate Japan's economy, with the entire increase to be used to purchase long-term Japanese government bonds. The dollar rose to a near three-week high of 78.19 yen on trading platform EBS with gains of around 0.6 percent on the day. The euro rose 0.6 percent to 103 yen. "The knee-jerk reaction has been to sell the yen and that's understandable with the BoJ being a bit more active than it has been in the past," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ. "This certainly reinforces the recent yen-weakening trend but that trend rests on broader financial market stability remaining in place. There are still risks of a disorderly outcome in Greece which would derail current yen weakness," he added. A rally in global stock markets this year has seen the yen lose ground against the euro and the U.S. dollar. The low-yielding yen tends to underperform when risk sentiment improves as investors use it as a funding currency to buy higher-yielding assets. One key topside level for dollar/yen in the near term lies near 78.29 yen, around its late January high and a peak hit in late November. The dollar probed above its 200-day moving average at 78.05 yen and a daily close above there for the first time since 2011 would be a clear positive sign. Support for the dollar was back at the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud around 77.43. The currency pair could take direction from U.S. retail sales data due later on Tuesday, with a strong number likely to support the dollar while a weaker-than-forecast number could see the yen recover some lost ground.. "We think dollar/yen will struggle to get through the 80 yen area which has capped recent moves higher," said Lauren Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale. "Although the BoJ has announced another expansion, when put into context it is catching up with easing measures taken in the U.S.," she added. EURO PARES LOSSES The euro cut earlier losses against the dollar and hit a high of $1.3216 on EBS after a German ZEW survey of economic sentiment rose this month, defying expectations for a fall and adding to signs that Europe's biggest economy is holding up in the face of the euro zone crisis. A successful bond auction of three-year debt by Italy, where yields fell to their lowest level since March 2011, also supported the euro. "The ZEW data undoubtedly has been supportive of the euro and hopefully the Eurogroup will clear the Greek deal tomorrow," said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura. "The euro could rise to last week's high of around $1.3320 once the Eurogroup gives its go-ahead. But investors will look to fade into it. To us, the euro is structurally a sell." The euro was last flat on the day at $1.3193, off session lows of $1.3127 after rating agency Moody's said it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, Austria and non-euro zone member Britain, while it downgraded six other European nations, including Italy. Traders were still looking to sell into any decent bounce and part of the reason for that was because of the euro zone's struggles with ballooning debt and looming risks of a Greek default. Moody's move on euro zone sovereign ratings follows action by Standard & Poor's last month, when France and Austria lost their triple-A status while Italy, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia were downgraded. The European Union has given Greece until Wednesday, when euro zone finance ministers are expected to meet, to specify how 325 million euros of 3.3 billion euros demanded in budget savings as a condition of Athens receiving a second rescue package will be achieved. By the same deadline, Greek political leaders must give a written commitment to implement the terms of the rescue deal. "The market is dominated by Wednesday's Eurogroup meeting and there is still huge tail risk for the euro," said SG's Rosborough.