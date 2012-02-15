* Euro, riskier currencies buoyed by China comments
* Contraction in euro zone GDP could weigh in medium term
* Greek bailout uncertainty persists but markets optimistic
* Dollar hits 3-1/2 mth high vs yen after BOJ easing steps
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 15 The euro rose against the
dollar on Wednesday after China said it would continue investing
in euro zone debt, offsetting a contraction in quarterly GDP
that added to concerns the currency bloc could slip into
recession later in the year.
Euro zone output shrank by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter
of 2011, as forecast, and prompted little reaction in the euro.
Analysts said weak European growth could weigh on the euro
against the dollar more in the medium term as the U.S. economy
shows signs of picking up.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.3172,
retreating from a session high of $1.3191 and well off the Feb.
9 peak of $1.3322. CitiFX Wire said in a note that its traders
were looking to buy on dips rather than chase the euro higher.
"The China comments have helped positive sentiment today and
GDP figures were pretty much as expected so there's no huge
surprise there was no massive market movement," said Nick
Beecroft, senior markets consultant at Saxo Bank.
"But they are part of what will become an important story in
the second quarter as reality starts to kick in terms of
collapsing growth in the euro zone, which in itself hampers
efforts to improve government deficits."
The Chinese central bank governor said China remains
confident in the euro, helping buoy sentiment overnight,
although further short-term euro gains looked dependent on
whether Greek leaders signed a commitment to implement tough
austerity measures.
The cancellation of Wednesday's meeting of euro zone finance
ministers unnerved some investors worried about a disruption to
a Greek bailout deal, but Greek conservative party leader
Antonis Samaras was expected to sign a commitment to the strict
austerity measures required.
Signs Greece was edging closer to a political consensus also
helped support perceived riskier currencies against the
safe-haven dollar and boosted European equity markets.
"This market is trading very much on risk sentiment. The
China comments were good news for the European debt situation
and thereby a positive for the euro," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea.
"Regarding Greece, the general opinion is that some way or
another they will reach an agreement and Greece will get its
financial aid at some point. The market may be a little bit too
complacent if it suddenly falls apart."
YEN WEAKNESS
The dollar outperformed the yen, hitting a 3
1/2-month high after monetary easing steps from the Bank of
Japan on Tuesday triggered stop-loss buying of the greenback. It
was last trading flat at 78.49 yen.
As well as the BOJ's expansion of its asset-buying scheme,
Japan's shrinking current account surplus, its trade deficit and
signs of economic recovery in the United States all weighed on
the yen.
Dollar/yen stop loss buying by short-term accounts and
Japanese importers along with an improving technical outlook
suggested the dollar may extend its gains in the near term.
Traders said an obvious resistance level was the
post-intervention high of 79.55 yen.
In another bullish sign, the dollar held well above strong
support at its 200-day moving average, currently 78.04 yen,
having closed above it for the first time since mid-April.
"There's very little upside pressure on the yen right now.
Of course the euro zone can always suddenly change the
landscape, but the bottom line for now is that the yen is going
down," said Koji Fukaya, Credit Suisse chief currency analyst.
With the greenback under pressure against most currencies
other than the yen, the dollar index fell 0.4 percent to
79.272. The risk-correlated Australian dollar rose 0.6
percent to US$1.0747.