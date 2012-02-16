* Decision on Greek bailout off until at least Monday
* Traders unsure how Athens can redeem debt with no bailout
* Euro risks more falls; Dollar/yen hits 3-1/2 month high
* Swedish crown falls as central bank cuts rates
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 16 The euro fell to a
three-week low versus the dollar on Thursday as euro zone
officials put off agreeing further aid for Greece, sparking
fears of a chaotic default and leaving the euro vulnerable to
more falls.
Frustrated by Greek political wrangling, euro zone finance
ministers on Wednesday failed to reach agreement on a bailout
package for Athens, delaying a decision on the matter until
ministers meet on Monday.
"There are no answers on how Greece will be treated ... If
there is no resolution it poses risks for the euro," said Carl
Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
The euro was down 0.6 percent at $1.2992, having
broken below a reported options barrier at the key psychological
level of $1.3000 to hit $1.2983, its weakest since Jan. 25.
Technical analysts said a cluster of support around $1.2965-75
may help stem losses.
SEB have a forecast for the euro to fall to $1.25 by the end
of the first quarter, but Hammer said it could reach this level
sooner. A break below support around $1.29 would open up a move
towards the mid-January low around $1.2624, he said.
EU sources said the euro zone is examining ways of holding
back parts or even all or even all of Greece's second bailout
funds while still avoiding a disorderly default when bond
repayments are due next month.
"The talk of delaying the bailout package is raising
uncertainty. It's not clear whether Athens will be able to
secure funds needed to redeem bonds on March 20," said Sumino
Kamei, senior analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
Greece has 14.5 billion euros of debt repayments due that
day, which it cannot pay without the help of international
lenders. Traders are unsure how policymakers would be able to
hold back bailout funds without triggering a messy default.
If the Greece situation is not contained fears will quickly
grow that other highly indebted euro zone countries may follow.
The uncertainty prevented the euro benefiting from news that
party leaders in Athens have met the final two demands set by
international lenders to seal the bailout.
The single currency broke below important support including
a 38.2 percent retracement of its rally this year at $1.3056,
and its 55-day moving average of $1.3048.
The euro was steady against the yen at 102.33 yen
, unable to clear important resistance including the
90-day average at 102.74 and Ichimoku cloud top at 102.79.
DOLLAR FIRMS
Risk aversion due to the Greece worries buoyed the
safe-haven U.S. dollar, with the dollar index hitting a
three-week high of 80.078.
The U.S. currency also rose to a 3-1/2 month high of 78.79
yen, with traders citing stop loss orders above 78.80 yen,
although option-related offers ahead of 79 yen may cap gains.
The dollar was lifted versus the yen after a firm break
above its 200-day moving average this week, though some analysts
cautioned that it was premature to say whether there would be
further gains in the dollar.
The minutes of the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting
showed a few officials believed another round of quantitative
easing, which is typically negative for the dollar, would be
needed to support the U.S. economy.
"In the past few years, the dollar/yen has broken above the
200 day average many times but they have proved to be false
signals (of a bull trend)," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The Fed's minutes also showed QE3 is possible so it's hard
to just keep selling the yen, even though U.S. shares didn't
react positively to the minutes," he added.
Elsewhere, the Swedish crown fell against the euro
after the Swedish central bank cut interest rates by
25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
The Australian dollar was down 0.4 percent at $1.0662
, erasing earlier gains following strong Australian
employment data as doubts over a Greek bailout undermined risky
assets.