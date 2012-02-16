* Decision on Greek bailout off until at least Monday
* Traders unsure how Athens can redeem debt with no bailout
* Euro risks more falls; Dollar/yen hits 3-1/2 month high
* Swedish crown falls as central bank cuts rates
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 16 The euro fell to a
three-week low versus the dollar on Thursday as euro zone
officials put off agreeing further aid for Greece, sparking
fears of a chaotic default and leaving the euro vulnerable to
more falls.
Frustrated by Greek political wrangling, euro zone finance
ministers on Wednesday failed to reach agreement on a bailout
package for Athens, delaying a decision on the matter until
ministers meet on Monday.
Analysts said most in the market still expect Greece to
avoid a disorderly default, and anything that shakes this
conviction would trigger another wave of euro selling. The
options market showed investors were increasingly looking to buy
protection against further euro losses.
"The market is probably pricing in a better than evens
probability that a near-term deal will be reached on Greece and
avoid a messy default, which suggests there are more risks to
the downside for the euro if there is no deal on Monday," said
Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC.
The euro fell below psychologically key support and a
reported options barrier at $1.30 to hit $1.2983, its weakest
since Jan. 25, although technical analysts said support around
$1.2965-75 may help stem losses. It was last down 0.6 percent at
$1.2994.
Greece must repay 14.5 billion euros of debt on March 20,
which it cannot do without the help of international aid.
Analysts said failure to reach a deal on Monday could see the
euro drop towards the mid-January low around $1.2624.
Risk reversals showed a jump in the premium charged to buy
bets on the euro falling versus the dollar, with the one-month
contract rising to 2.25 from 1.85 on Wednesday.
"There are no answers on how Greece will be treated ... If
there is no resolution it poses risks for the euro," said Carl
Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
SEB have a forecast for the euro to fall to $1.25 by the end
of the first quarter, but Hammer said it could reach this level
sooner. A break below support around $1.29 would open up a move
towards the lows hit in the middle of last month.
EU sources said the euro zone is examining ways of holding
back parts or even all of Greece's second bailout funds while
still avoiding a disorderly default next month.
Uncertainty over a bailout, and whether policymakers could
hold back funds without triggering a messy default, stopped the
euro benefiting from news that Greek party leaders have met the
final two demands set by international lenders.
If the Greece situation is not contained fears will quickly
grow that other highly indebted euro zone countries may follow.
DOLLAR FIRMS
Risk aversion due to the Greece worries buoyed the
safe-haven U.S. dollar, with the dollar index hitting a
three-week high of 80.078.
The U.S. currency also rose to a 3-1/2 month high of 78.83
yen, breaking above reported stop loss orders above 78.80 yen,
although traders said option-related offers ahead of 79 yen may
cap gains.
The dollar was lifted versus the yen after a firm break
above its 200-day moving average this week, though some analysts
cautioned that it was premature to say whether there would be
further gains in the dollar.
The minutes of the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting
showed a few officials believed another round of quantitative
easing, which is typically negative for the dollar, would be
needed to support the U.S. economy.
The euro was steady against the yen at 102.45 yen
, unable to clear important resistance including the
90-day average at 102.74 and Ichimoku cloud top at 102.79.
Elsewhere, the Swedish crown fell against the euro
after the Swedish central bank cut interest rates by
25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at $1.0665
, failing to benefit from strong Australian employment
data as doubts over a Greek bailout undermined risky assets.