* Decision on Greek bailout off until at least Monday * Euro risks more falls; dollar/yen hits 3-1/2 month high * Swedish crown falls as central bank cuts rates By Jessica Mortimer LONDON, Feb 16 The euro fell to a three-week low versus the dollar on Thursday as euro zone officials put off agreeing further aid for Greece, sparking renewed fears of a chaotic default and leaving the common currency vulnerable to a drop towards last month's lows. Euro zone peripheral bond spreads widened over their German counterparts while the cost of insuring Italian and Spanish government bonds against default rose as investors' frustration at the political wrangling surrounding the Greek deal mounted. Euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday failed to reach agreement on a new bailout package for Athens, delaying a decision until Monday. Analysts said most in the market still expect Greece to avoid a disorderly default, and anything that shakes this conviction would trigger another wave of euro selling. The options market showed investors were increasingly looking to buy protection against further euro losses. "The market is probably pricing in a better than evens probability that a near-term deal will be reached on Greece and avoid a messy default, which suggests there are more risks to the downside for the euro if there is no deal on Monday," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC. The euro fell below psychologically key support and a reported options barrier at $1.30 to hit $1.29744 on trading platform EBS, its weakest since Jan. 25, although technical analysts said support around $1.2965-75 may help stem losses. It was last down 0.65 percent at $1.2985. Greece must repay 14.5 billion euros of debt on March 20, which it cannot do without the help of international aid. Analysts said failure to reach a deal on Monday could see the euro drop towards the mid-January low around $1.2624. In the options market, risk reversals showed a jump in the premium charged to buy bets on the euro falling versus the dollar, with the one-month contract rising to 2.25 from 1.85 on Wednesday. "There are no answers on how Greece will be treated ... If there is no resolution it poses risks for the euro," said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm. SEB forecasts the euro will fall to $1.25 by the end of the first quarter, but Hammer said it could reach this level sooner. A break below support around $1.29 would open up a move towards the lows of $1.2624 hit in the middle of last month. EU sources told Reuters the euro zone is examining ways of holding back parts or even all of Greece's second bailout funds while still avoiding a disorderly default next month. Uncertainty over a bailout, and whether policymakers could hold back funds without triggering a messy default, stopped the euro benefiting from news that Greek party leaders have met the final two demands set by international lenders. If the Greek situation is not contained, fears will quickly grow that other highly indebted euro zone countries may follow suit. DOLLAR BENEFITS Risk aversion due to Greek worries buoyed the safe-haven dollar, with the dollar index hitting a three-week high of 80.078. The U.S. currency also rose to a 3-1/2 month high of 78.83 yen, breaking above reported stop-loss orders above 78.80 yen, although traders said option-related offers ahead of 79 yen may cap gains. The dollar's prospects against the yen were boosted after it broke above the 200-day moving average this week, though some analysts cautioned about more gains. Most said that until U.S two-year yields moved higher, the greenback was likely to stay under 80 yen. The minutes of the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting showed a few officials believed another round of quantitative easing, which is typically negative for the dollar, would be needed to support the U.S. economy. Still, recent data out of Washington has shown signs that a recovery is gaining ground and some Fed officials have flagged their concerns about more easing. Elsewhere, the Swedish crown fell against the euro after the Swedish central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent. The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at $1.0665 , failing to benefit from strong Australian employment data as doubts over a Greek bailout undermined risky assets.