* Decision on Greek bailout off until at least Monday
* Euro risks more falls; dollar/yen hits 3-1/2 month high
* Swedish crown falls as central bank cuts rates
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 16 The euro fell to a
three-week low versus the dollar on Thursday as euro zone
officials put off agreeing further aid for Greece, sparking
renewed fears of a chaotic default and leaving the common
currency vulnerable to a drop towards last month's lows.
Euro zone peripheral bond spreads widened over their German
counterparts while the cost of insuring Italian and Spanish
government bonds against default rose as investors' frustration
at the political wrangling surrounding the Greek deal mounted.
Euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday failed to reach
agreement on a new bailout package for Athens, delaying a
decision until Monday.
Analysts said most in the market still expect Greece to
avoid a disorderly default, and anything that shakes this
conviction would trigger another wave of euro selling. The
options market showed investors were increasingly looking to buy
protection against further euro losses.
"The market is probably pricing in a better than evens
probability that a near-term deal will be reached on Greece and
avoid a messy default, which suggests there are more risks to
the downside for the euro if there is no deal on Monday," said
Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC.
The euro fell below psychologically key support and a
reported options barrier at $1.30 to hit $1.29744 on trading
platform EBS, its weakest since Jan. 25, although technical
analysts said support around $1.2965-75 may help stem losses. It
was last down 0.65 percent at $1.2985.
Greece must repay 14.5 billion euros of debt on March 20,
which it cannot do without the help of international aid.
Analysts said failure to reach a deal on Monday could see the
euro drop towards the mid-January low around $1.2624.
In the options market, risk reversals showed a jump in the
premium charged to buy bets on the euro falling versus the
dollar, with the one-month contract rising to
2.25 from 1.85 on Wednesday.
"There are no answers on how Greece will be treated ... If
there is no resolution it poses risks for the euro," said Carl
Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
SEB forecasts the euro will fall to $1.25 by the end of the
first quarter, but Hammer said it could reach this level sooner.
A break below support around $1.29 would open up a move towards
the lows of $1.2624 hit in the middle of last month.
EU sources told Reuters the euro zone is examining ways of
holding back parts or even all of Greece's second bailout funds
while still avoiding a disorderly default next month.
Uncertainty over a bailout, and whether policymakers could
hold back funds without triggering a messy default, stopped the
euro benefiting from news that Greek party leaders have met the
final two demands set by international lenders.
If the Greek situation is not contained, fears will quickly
grow that other highly indebted euro zone countries may follow
suit.
DOLLAR BENEFITS
Risk aversion due to Greek worries buoyed the safe-haven
dollar, with the dollar index hitting a three-week high
of 80.078.
The U.S. currency also rose to a 3-1/2 month high of 78.83
yen, breaking above reported stop-loss orders above 78.80 yen,
although traders said option-related offers ahead of 79 yen may
cap gains.
The dollar's prospects against the yen were boosted after it
broke above the 200-day moving average this week, though some
analysts cautioned about more gains. Most said that until U.S
two-year yields moved higher, the greenback was likely to stay
under 80 yen.
The minutes of the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting
showed a few officials believed another round of quantitative
easing, which is typically negative for the dollar, would be
needed to support the U.S. economy.
Still, recent data out of Washington has shown signs that a
recovery is gaining ground and some Fed officials have flagged
their concerns about more easing.
Elsewhere, the Swedish crown fell against the euro
after the Swedish central bank cut interest rates by
25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at $1.0665
, failing to benefit from strong Australian employment
data as doubts over a Greek bailout undermined risky assets.