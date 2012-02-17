* Dollar/yen nears post-intervention peak of 79.553 yen * Euro well above 3-week lows vs dollar on hopes for Greek deal * Euro/yen hits 2-month high * Greek deal may give euro short-term boost By Jessica Mortimer LONDON, Feb 17 The yen hit a 3-1/2 month low versus the dollar on Friday and a two-month low versus the euro as hopes Greece would secure a second bailout lifted appetite for risk, further undermining the Japanese unit after monetary easing by Japan earlier this week. Hopes of a Greece deal on Monday that would stave off a disorderly default kept the euro well above three-week lows against the dollar. Analysts expected the single currency could gain even further early next week, both versus the dollar and the yen, once euro zone officials give their seal of approval to a Greek bailout. "If on Monday officials find a solution to the Greek issue the euro could react positively and go up towards $1.33, though not beyond $1.34," said Asmara Jamaleh, currency strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo. "But this doesn't mean the euro is going to rise higher in the following months. The euro faces macroeconomic problems in the euro area and a Greek solution won't mean the euro starts an upward trend". The euro rose 0.5 percent to hit a high of 104.35 yen on EBS trading platform, its strongest since mid-December, while it gained 0.2 percent versus the dollar to $1.3161, well above Thursday's low of $1.2974. The yen continued to weaken after the Bank of Japan surprised markets this week by boosting its asset buying scheme by $130 billion. The dollar rose 0.5 percent to a 79.24 yen on EBS, the highest level since Oct. 31 when Japan sold a record 8.07 trillion yen in currency intervention after the dollar hit a post-World War Two record low of 75.311 yen. This left it in sight of the post-intervention high on Oct. 31 at 79.553, though traders reported offers at 79.30/50. "A move above 80-82 yen is probably in sight and then we would look at reducing our short yen positions slightly ," said Dagmar Dvorak, investment manager at Barings Investment Management, which has total assets under management of around $47.5 billion. "If risk aversion, however, increases and the market starts to test the Bank of Japan's resolve again by pushing the yen towards more expensive levels this would offer an opportunity to add to our short positions". Barings held a short yen position for most of last year, which they built more aggressively in September. Upbeat U.S. jobs and factory activity data on Thursday continued to support the dollar against the Japanese currency, but with the Federal Reserve committed to keeping interest rates low, dollar gains based on higher U.S. yields were unlikely. U.S. inflation data is due at 1330 GMT. The dollar breached its 200-day moving average earlier this week and its next major resistance is seen around the 79.73 to 80.94 yen area, a range formed by the cloud on the weekly Ichimoku chart, a popular technical analysis tool. The yen also hit a 6-1/2 month low versus the Australian dollar and a three-month low against sterling . EURO CLINGING ON Optimism grew that Greece has finally done enough to secure a second bailout, though doubts remained over lenders' demands for tighter supervision of how Athens will implement the deal and analysts were sceptical the euro would rally significantly. "I think we'll get this Greek deal and the euro will edge higher but Greece is clearly not out of the woods and its problems will be revisited many times in coming months," said RBS currency strategist Paul Robson. Euro short positions are thought to have been reduced in recent weeks as the currency recovered from 17-month lows hit in January, helped by cheap liquidity provision from the European Central Bank which helped ease tight funding conditions. "Our positioning indicator has turned neutral, suggesting that any EUR rally from this point onwards is unlikely to have the same magnitude as the rebound seen in early January," said Morgan Stanley in a note to clients.