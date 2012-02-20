* Single currency rises before euro zone ministers' meeting
* Deal boost to euro seen limited by Greek economy risks
* China cuts required reserve ratio by 50 bps
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 20 The euro rose on Monday
after China eased monetary policy to stimulate growth and
expectations mounted that euro zone policymakers were set to
approve Greece's long-awaited second bailout, averting a messy
default.
Analysts said gains would be limited until the 130 billion
euro bailout deal was signed off by euro zone finance ministers
later on Monday, given numerous delays in recent weeks. Although
financing gaps remained, a euro zone official said they were not
so large as to risk derailing the process.
The euro was seen as likely to rally in the immediate wake
of a deal being signed, although it could run out of steam near
the 2012 high around $1.3322 as the package was not expected to
resolve Greece's underlying economic problems.
The single currency was up 0.3 percent at $1.3191,
retreating from a one-week high of $1.3238. Riskier assets,
including stocks and commodity currencies, also rallied after
China's central bank cut reserve requirements by 50 basis points
over the weekend.
Trade was expected to be subdued with U.S. markets closed
for a public holiday, potentially exaggerating any price moves.
"News about China reserve requirements and once again hopes
that they (the euro zone) will reach an agreement with Greece
are giving a positive opening to markets," said Niels
Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
"I think we will see a rally, but not a strong rally because
we've been trading this topic for a long time. Even if we get a
deal there are still issues about restructuring and how the
portfolio of Greek bonds at the ECB will be dealt with."
One of the terms of the deal will be a debt swap with
private holders of Greek government bonds. The European Central
Bank is weighing up whether to allow Greek bonds held by
national euro zone central banks to be subject to the same
writedowns as private investors.
Although strategists saw a euro rally as limited, data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday
showed euro shorts rose in the week to Feb. 14, suggesting scope
for short-covering.
RISKIER CURRENCIES RALLY
The euro also hit a three-month high of 105.75 yen
before slipping back to around 104.79 yen, still up
about 0.2 percent on the day.
Rising appetite for risk weighed on the yen, which was
already struggling after Japan's central bank surprised markets
by easing monetary policy last week.
The dollar jumped as high as 79.89 yen, surpassing the
October peak around 79.55 scaled after Japanese authorities
intervened in markets to weaken the yen.
But it erased gains to stand at 79.43 yen as short-term
accounts locked in recent profits on the pair after data showed
Japan's January trade deficit was in line with the median
forecast, though at a record 1.475 trillion yen.
Some analysts were sceptical the dollar could continue its
bullish run against the yen.
"Unless deflation in Japan ends we are unlikely to see a
complete change in the yen's rising trend," said Ayako Sera, a
senior market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.
The biggest beneficiaries of rising risk appetite were
commodity currencies, including the Australian dollar. The
Aussie jumped to a high of $1.0817, before steadying at
$1.0758, up 0.7 percent on the day.
A break above the Feb. 8 high of $1.0845 could open the way
for a re-test of the 29-year peak of $1.1081. The Aussie also
rose against the euro, which eased 0.3 percent to A$1.2227
.
The New Zealand dollar hit a 5-1/2-month high of $0.8429,
helped by an announcement late last week by Japan's Kokusai
Asset Management that it had added New Zealand dollar bonds to
its portfolio for the first time.