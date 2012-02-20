* Single currency rises before euro zone ministers' meeting

* Deal boost to euro seen limited by Greek economy risks

* China cuts required reserve ratio by 50 bps

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 20 The euro rose on Monday after China eased monetary policy to stimulate growth and expectations mounted that euro zone policymakers were set to approve Greece's long-awaited second bailout, averting a messy default.

Analysts said gains would be limited until the 130 billion euro bailout deal was signed off by euro zone finance ministers later on Monday, given numerous delays in recent weeks. Although financing gaps remained, a euro zone official said they were not so large as to risk derailing the process.

The euro was seen as likely to rally in the immediate wake of a deal being signed, although it could run out of steam near the 2012 high around $1.3322 as the package was not expected to resolve Greece's underlying economic problems.

The single currency was up 0.3 percent at $1.3191, retreating from a one-week high of $1.3238. Riskier assets, including stocks and commodity currencies, also rallied after China's central bank cut reserve requirements by 50 basis points over the weekend.

Trade was expected to be subdued with U.S. markets closed for a public holiday, potentially exaggerating any price moves.

"News about China reserve requirements and once again hopes that they (the euro zone) will reach an agreement with Greece are giving a positive opening to markets," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.

"I think we will see a rally, but not a strong rally because we've been trading this topic for a long time. Even if we get a deal there are still issues about restructuring and how the portfolio of Greek bonds at the ECB will be dealt with."

One of the terms of the deal will be a debt swap with private holders of Greek government bonds. The European Central Bank is weighing up whether to allow Greek bonds held by national euro zone central banks to be subject to the same writedowns as private investors.

Although strategists saw a euro rally as limited, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday showed euro shorts rose in the week to Feb. 14, suggesting scope for short-covering.

RISKIER CURRENCIES RALLY

The euro also hit a three-month high of 105.75 yen before slipping back to around 104.79 yen, still up about 0.2 percent on the day.

Rising appetite for risk weighed on the yen, which was already struggling after Japan's central bank surprised markets by easing monetary policy last week.

The dollar jumped as high as 79.89 yen, surpassing the October peak around 79.55 scaled after Japanese authorities intervened in markets to weaken the yen.

But it erased gains to stand at 79.43 yen as short-term accounts locked in recent profits on the pair after data showed Japan's January trade deficit was in line with the median forecast, though at a record 1.475 trillion yen.

Some analysts were sceptical the dollar could continue its bullish run against the yen.

"Unless deflation in Japan ends we are unlikely to see a complete change in the yen's rising trend," said Ayako Sera, a senior market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.

The biggest beneficiaries of rising risk appetite were commodity currencies, including the Australian dollar. The Aussie jumped to a high of $1.0817, before steadying at $1.0758, up 0.7 percent on the day.

A break above the Feb. 8 high of $1.0845 could open the way for a re-test of the 29-year peak of $1.1081. The Aussie also rose against the euro, which eased 0.3 percent to A$1.2227 .

The New Zealand dollar hit a 5-1/2-month high of $0.8429, helped by an announcement late last week by Japan's Kokusai Asset Management that it had added New Zealand dollar bonds to its portfolio for the first time.