* Euro's surge fizzles out on doubts about implementation
* Stops above $1.3300 still intact
* Dollar/yen hovering near 6-1/2 mth highs
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 21 Relief gains for the euro
after Greece's overnight rescue deal proved short-lived on
Tuesday, with investors looking to sell into any bounce on
doubts that Athens' debt burden is any more manageable.
With most of the good news priced in for the moment, traders
said chances that the euro will rise above a key resistance
level of around $1.3307 were small. Still, with many speculators
already running bearish positions a sharp drop was unlikely.
The euro was 0.1 percent lower at $1.3225, coming under
pressure early in the European session on selling by Middle-
Eastern investors and pulling back from a session high of
$1.3293 reached after the success of the talks overnight.
A bunch of automatic buy orders to limit losses above
$1.3300 were intact, with near-term resistance at its 100-day
moving average of $1.3307. On the downside, bids were cited at
$1.3220 and around $1.3200, with stops below the session low at
$1.3185.
"It has been a relief rally for the euro, but there are so
many caveats, so many risks to implementation," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"One hurdle has been cleared, but many more left to be
cleared and for now it looks like the euro will trade below that
100-day moving average."
After a marathon session of talks, euro zone finance
ministers sealed a 130-billion euro deal and finalised measures
to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of gross domestic product
by 2020. But the measures are unpopular among the Greeks and may
create social unrest in a country that is due to hold an
election in April.
Also, every government in the currency union will also have
to approve the package. Given Greece is in a deep recession, the
tough measures also only compound its broader economic woes and
the country could still need more funds to cut its debt.
Overall, analysts were worried that Europe still faces an
uphill battle to deal with economic problems which are expected
to drive the euro zone into recession early this year. That
stands in contrast to the U.S. economy, which has regained some
strength in recent months.
Strategists at Morgan Stanley said further upside in the
euro was limited and a rebound would be an opportunity to
investors to re-establish short euro positions.
Their FX positioning tracker suggested short euro positions
had been significantly reduced in the past few weeks, leaving
scope for fresh bearish strategies to be put in place.
YEN AT MULTI-MONTH LOWS
Relief at the approval of the Greek deal saw the euro hit a
fresh three-month high against the yen. It was last up 0.2
percent at 105.62 yen, pulling back from that high of 106.01 yen
struck on trading platform EBS.
The yen hovered near multi-month lows against most other
major currencies as last week's surprise easing by the Bank of
Japan prompted speculators to step up selling of the yen.
The BOJ's decision to do more quantitative easing has led
UBS analysts to revise their dollar/yen forecasts upwards.
"Our end-year forecast of 80 yen has almost been hit
already," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, strategist at UBS. "The risks
are now to the upside to this forecast with dollar/yen likely to
trade in a 75-85 range in future compared to 75-80 previously."
The dollar last fetched 79.80 yen, not far from a 6
1/2-month high of 79.89 yen hit on Monday.
But the U.S. currency faces strong resistance from a cloud
on weekly Ichimoku charts, which it has not managed to stay
above for any sustained period since mid-2007. The bottom of the
cloud stands at 79.73 while the top is at 80.94 this week.
The dollar index was last down 0.3 percent at 79.080.
Meanwhile, the growth-linked Australian dollar fell 0.8
percent to $1.0680 as European stocks took a hit and
appetite for higher-yielding currencies took a breather.
It extended losses after minutes from the Reserve Bank of
Australia's Feb. 7 meeting were initially perceived as dovish,
though they showed board members merely reiterated that a benign
inflation outlook meant it could cut rates if necessary.