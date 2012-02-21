* Euro's surge fizzles out on doubts about implementation
* Resistance just above $1.33 seen capping gains
* Dollar/yen hovering near 6-1/2 mth highs
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 21 The euro turned lower on
Tuesday as an initial boost from Greece'e overnight debt deal
waned and investors began selling into rallies.
Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130-billion euro deal
on aid for Greece, averting a chaotic default next month. But
traders said an agreement was widely flagged and the euro may
struggle to rise above resistance around $1.3307.
The euro was 0.1 percent lower at $1.3222, pressured
after earlier selling by Middle-Eastern investors pulled it well
below the session high of $1.3293 reached after the
success of the talks overnight.
Investors were concerned about how Greece would implement
the harsh austerity measures demanded of it, while some also saw
longer-term risks to the euro following an expected second
injection of cheap funds by the European Central Bank next week.
"The news of the Greece deal was reassuring and welcome but
not enough to take the euro out of its recent range. The market
will remain sceptical about implementation and will focus on the
LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) next week," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank.
Traders expected demand to sell the euro ahead of the
100-day moving average around $1.3307 would hamper further
gains. A break above there, however, may prompt renewed buying
that could see it rise above the recent two-month high of
$1.3322.
"If the euro breaks above the recent high of $1.3322 it
opens the way for a move towards $1.35 and the temptation then
will be to sell into the rally," Childe-Freeman said.
Near-term support for the euro was expected at the day's low
of $1.3185.
Traders said the Greece crisis was far from over.
"One hurdle has been cleared, but many more left to be
cleared and for now it looks like the euro will trade below that
100-day moving average," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Strategists at Morgan Stanley said further upside in the
euro was limited and a rebound would be an opportunity to
investors to re-establish short euro positions.
However, the single currency may get a lift if euro zone
provisional purchasing managers' surveys on manufacturing and
services activity on Wednesday and Thursday's German Ifo
sentiment survey show some improvement.
YEN AT MULTI-MONTH LOWS
Approval of the Greek deal saw the euro hit a fresh
three-month high against the yen. It was last steady at 105.42
yen, pulling back from that high of 106.01 yen struck
on trading platform EBS.
The yen hovered near multi-month lows against most other
major currencies as last week's surprise easing by the Bank of
Japan prompted speculators to step up selling of the yen.
The dollar last fetched 79.72 yen, not far from a 6
1/2-month high of 79.89 yen hit on Monday.
"Our end-year forecast of 80 yen has almost been hit
already," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, strategist at UBS. "The risks
are now to the upside to this forecast with dollar/yen likely to
trade in a 75-85 range in future compared to 75-80 previously."
Meanwhile, growing scepticism about the Greek deal hurt
equities and higher risk currencies, with the growth-linked
Australian dollar down 0.7 percent at $1.0672.
It extended losses after minutes from the Reserve Bank of
Australia's Feb. 7 meeting were initially perceived as dovish,
with board members reiterating that a benign inflation outlook
meant it could cut rates if necessary.