* Yen falls to 7-month low versus dollar of 80.37 yen
* Dollar resistance around 80.40 yen seen as key
* Euro zone PMI disappoints, Greece concerns persist
* Sterling falls after BoE minutes
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 22 The yen hit a seven-month
low against the dollar on Wednesday and looked set to stay under
pressure after recent monetary easing in Japan, while the euro
struggled against the greenback as markets assessed implications
of Greece's bailout deal.
The dollar hit a peak of 80.37 yen, its highest level
since mid-July, with traders citing buying by Japanese importers
and offshore players. This took it beyond highs hit in October
and August after Japanese authorities took steps to curb yen
gains.
The yen has been on the defensive since the Bank of Japan's
surprise move to boost its asset buying programme last week.
Some analysts said the move could mark the end of the yen's
long-term uptrend that prompted Japan to intervene in the
currency market three times last year.
Comments from a Japanese Ministry of Finance official that
there was still a risk of the yen rising, and that Japan would
continue to monitor currency moves carefully and would respond
as needed, added to broad yen weakness.
"The initial rebound in our view is a position adjustment
following the BoJ's announcement of their shift in policy," said
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"The sustainability of that move is a function of whether we
see a change in the behaviour of Japanese investors. A rise in
U.S. rate expectations would be a trigger point for another
sharp move higher."
Further gains could be hard-won, with exporters looking to
sell into a stronger dollar. The dollar faced resistance around
80.38 yen, the July 12 high, with traders reporting demand to
sell around that level and ahead of an options barrier at 80.50
yen.
Morgan Stanley recommended selling the dollar at 80.40,
targeting 77.75, but with a tight stop loss order at 80.65 yen.
"If we start to move above that level we will probably
switch to bullish strategies," said Stannard.
The dollar has risen roughly 5 percent against the yen so
far in February, putting it on track for its biggest monthly
percentage gain since March 2010.
In addition to the BOJ's monetary easing, the yen has come
under pressure after data showed that Japan's current account
surplus -- a major and constant support for the yen -- fell to a
15-year low last year.
GREECE CONCERNS PERSIST
The euro rose to a three-month peak against the Japanese
currency of 106.33 yen, its highest since
mid-November, and was last up 0.55 percent at 106.13 yen.
But it retreated from near two-week highs against the dollar
hit the previous day as optimism over the long-awaited Greek
bailout deal reached early on Tuesday gave way to concerns about
economic growth and implementation risks.
The euro was steady at $1.3241, below Tuesday's high
of $1.3293, its highest level since Feb. 9. It faced resistance
at $1.3306, the 100-day moving average. Since late January the
euro has traded in a range roughly between $1.30 and $1.33.
The euro also came under pressure from surveys showing the
euro zone economy in danger of falling into recession as
services sector activity shrank along with manufacturing.
But it rose to a two-month high against sterling of 84.42
pence as the UK currency fell after Bank of England
minutes showed two votes for larger asset purchases this month,
increasing the risk of more easing later this year.
Market attention was also focused on the European Central
Bank's next long-term refinancing operation next week. The ECB
is expected to lend nearly 500 billion euros to banks, although
some forecasts were as high as 1 trillion.
"If the take-up is higher I think the euro goes up on that,
it plays on more liquidity being positive for risk appetite. We
could see it the other side of $1.35, " said Adam Cole, global
head of FX at RBC Capital Markets.
"But there's an equally large camp that believes LTROs are
close enough to quantitative easing to be more currency-negative
the larger they are."