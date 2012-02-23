* Upbeat German Ifo data lifts euro
* Euro at 2-1/2 mth high vs dollar, 3-1/2 mth high vs yen
* But seen struggling to hold onto gains
* Dollar/yen dips on profit-taking above 80 yen
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 23 The euro rose to a 10-week
high against the dollar and its strongest since November versus
the yen on Thursday after better-than-expected German data eased
concerns about a bleak euro zone economic outlook.
German business sentiment rose for the fourth month running
in February, beating expectations and raising hopes that
Europe's largest economy is improving and will avoid recession.
Euro gains were expected to be limited, however, due to
conviction that Greece's latest bailout deal will not draw a
line under it or the euro zone's debt crisis. That could mean
the currency struggles to hold gains above $1.33.
Traders cited talk of Middle East accounts selling dollars,
while the euro was buoyed by investors cutting bearish bets
against a number of currencies. Sterling in particular was hit
by concerns about further UK monetary easing.
The euro rose as high as $1.3330, breaking above
resistance at the 100-day moving average around $1.3305 and the
Feb. 9 high of $1.3322 to reach its strongest since
mid-December. It was last up 0.5 percent at $1.3311.
Against the yen, the single currency rose to
106.826 yen, its strongest since mid-November as the Japanese
currency remained under pressure after recent monetary easing
there.
"A better German Ifo index could help euro/dollar," said
Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS. But she added it
would be tricky for the euro to break firmly above its
$1.30-$1.33 range.
"The euro will probably reverse this uptrend because the PSI
deal on Greece still has to be done and we are edging closer to
the March 20 deadline (when Greek bond redemptions are due) so
there are many things that could wobble."
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients that
they continue to advise selling euro/dollar on rebounds and
lowered their entry level to $1.3300.
Focus will soon turn to the European Central Bank's next
long-term refinancing operation next week. Although a high
take-up could give the euro and other riskier assets a
short-term boost, in the longer-term there are worries that ECB
policy amounts to quantitative easing and will weigh on the
single currency.
The ECB is expected to lend nearly 500 billion euros to
banks, although some forecasts were as high as 1 trillion euros.
The euro also rose to a 10-week high versus sterling
as the pound remained under pressure after Bank of
England minutes raised the possibility of more quantitative
easing later in the year.
"EURUSD remains fairly bid largely due to both the short
squeeze seen in EUR crosses, particularly EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD
and potentially (central bank) reserve managers recycling their
USD revenues into euros as oil prices rise," analysts at BNP
Paribas wrote in a note.
Central banks in oil producing countries, whose revenues
tend to come in dollars, hold their foreign exchange reserves in
range of currencies.
DOLLAR/YEN OFF HIGHS
The dollar fell 0.15 percent against the yen to 80.15
yen, off a seven-month high of 80.406 yen hit on Wednesday as
Japanese exporters and short-term players took profit above the
80 pence level and ahead of an options barrier reported at 80.50
yen.
Part of the reason for the yen's weakness is the Bank of
Japan's surprise easing of monetary policy last week but there
is now growing momentum as key support levels give way, spurring
more selling.
The dollar's surge over the past few weeks has stirred talk
that the greenback's down-trend versus the Japanese currency
since mid-2007 may be drawing to a close.
"I think it's quite possible, but I have always thought the
long-term move higher in dollar/yen will only happen when it
looks like U.S. rates will move up in the near term," said Adam
Gilmour, head of FX and derivatives sales, Asia-Pacific, for
Citigroup in Singapore.
"I am a little cautious about being too enthusiastic here,"
he said.