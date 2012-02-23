* Upbeat German Ifo eases worries about euro zone economy
* Euro hits 2-1/2 mth high vs dollar, 3-1/2 mth high vs yen
* But off highs after downbeat EU commission forecast
* Dollar/Swiss falls, nudges euro/Swiss closer to SNB floor
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 23 The euro rose to a 10-week
high against the dollar and its strongest since November versus
the yen on Thursday after better-than-expected German data eased
concerns about a bleak euro zone economic outlook.
However, the conviction that Greece's latest bailout deal
will not draw a line under it or the euro zone's debt crisis was
expected to limit gains for the euro, meaning the currency may
struggle to hold gains above $1.33.
German business sentiment rose for a fourth month running in
February, raising hopes that Europe's largest economy is
improving and will avoid recession despite the problems facing
indebted euro zone countries.
But the single currency came off highs after the EU
commission forcast the euro zone economy to contract by 0.3
percent in 2012.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.3294, off an
earlier high of $1.3343, its strongest since mid-December, when
it broke above resistance at the 100-day moving average around
$1.3305 and the Feb. 9 high of $1.3322.
"The German Ifo data was good and is important because it
allows the market to exclude the worst scenarios for
euro/dollar," said Asmara Jamaleh, currency strategist at Intesa
Sanpaulo in Milan.
"International investors still trust in the sustainability
of core Europe, which is one of the reasons why the euro didn't
fall much lower towards parity."
Traders cited talk of Middle East accounts selling dollars,
while the euro was buoyed by investors cutting bearish bets
against a number of currencies. Sterling in particular was hit
by concerns about further UK monetary easing.
Against the yen, the single currency rose to
106.87 yen on EBS trading platform, its strongest since
mid-November as the Japanese currency remained under pressure
after recent monetary easing there. It was last at 106.52 yen.
"The euro will probably reverse this uptrend because the PSI
deal on Greece still has to be done and we are edging closer to
the March 20 deadline (when Greek bond redemptions are due) so
there are many things that could wobble," said Ankita Dudani,
currency strategist at RBS.
She added it would be tricky for the euro to break firmly
above its $1.30-$1.33 range. Morgan Stanley analysts also said
in a note to clients that they continue to advise selling
euro/dollar on rebounds and lowered their entry level to
$1.3300.
Focus will soon turn to the European Central Bank's second
long-term refinancing operation, due next week. Although a high
take-up could give the euro and other riskier assets a
short-term boost, in the longer-term there are worries ECB
policy amounts to quantitative easing and will weigh on the
single currency.
The ECB is expected to lend nearly 500 billion euros to
banks, although some forecasts were as high as 1 trillion euros.
The euro also rose to a 10-week high versus sterling
after Bank of England minutes raised the possibility
of more quantitative easing later in the year and encouraged
investors to trim short euro positions.
DOLLAR FALLS VS SWISS FRANC, YEN
The dollar fell to a 3-1/2 month low versus the Swiss franc
of 0.9035 francs, with traders saying stop-loss sell
orders were triggered on breaks below 0.9066 and 0.9050 francs.
Pressure on dollar/Swiss franc also caused the euro to dip
down to 1.2051 francs, stopping just short of a
reported options barrier at 1.2050 francs.
Traders said a break below would prompt further selling and
edge it nearer to the 1.20 franc floor the Swiss National Bank
has pledged to defend.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against the yen to 80.12
yen, off a seven-month high of 80.406 yen hit on Wednesday as
Japanese exporters and short-term players took profit above 80
pence and ahead of a barrier reported at 80.50 yen.
Part of the reason for the yen's weakness is the Bank of
Japan's surprise easing of monetary policy last week, but there
is now growing momentum as key support levels give way, spurring
more selling.