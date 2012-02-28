* Euro climbs ahead of LTRO, 500 bln euros take-up expected
* Higher demand for ECB cash likely to boost euro further
* Dlr/yen choppy, finds support around 80 yen
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The euro remained close
to a three-month high against the U.S. dollar on
Tuesday ahead of an injection of cheap cash from the European
Central Bank that looked set to increase risk appetite and fuel
short-term gains in the single currency.
It also advanced against the yen, although it stayed well
below a four-month peak touched on Monday. The yen
pulled away from a nine-month low against the dollar reached the
day before on month-end buying by Japanese exporters, but
short-covering by hedge funds saw it relinquish some of those
gains.
Currency investors shrugged off news that Standard & Poor's
had cut its ratings on Greece to "selective default" as moves by
Athens to lighten its debt burden had been expected to trigger
such a downgrade.
The euro also showed little reaction to the ECB's temporary
suspension of Greek bonds as collateral for its funding
operations, and a solid Italian debt auction.
Still, many were cautious about pushing up the euro too much
further with focus on the ECB's Longer Term Refinancing
Operation, LTRO, an offer of cheap money to companies which have
been starved of investment funds.
"One would think that (the LTRO) would be decisive for the
market's mood for the next couple of days," said Nick
Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo Bank.
But he cautioned that the market reaction is not going to be
overly simple.
The euro rose 0.3 percent on the day to $1.3435,
trading not far from a near three-month peak of $1.3486 set on
Friday. Traders cited decent offers at $1.3480 and a reported
option barrier at $1.3500 which would check gains. Immediate
support was seen in the $1.3357-66 area around recent lows.
A Reuters poll showed banks will take up half a trillion
euros of ECB funds, roughly the same as last time. This would be
seen as buying more time for authorities to resolve the
sovereign debt crisis.
"The impact on sovereign debt spreads would be favourable
with a bigger than expected figure so I would expect to see the
euro spike a bit higher," said Derek Halpenny, European head of
currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.
But Halpenny said he expected any rally in the euro to be
short-lived. Longer-term prospects for the euro were clouded
given chances of further rating downgrades and worries that
peripheral countries will struggle to meet fiscal targets as
tough austerity measures hurt growth.
The euro briefly pared gains against the dollar on Tuesday
after a report showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods
fell in January by the most in three years, suggesting the
economy started the year on weaker footing than expected.
A report showing U.S. single-family home prices dropped in
December, sending a seasonally-adjusted index to its lowest
level since 2003 also blunted the euro's advance.
.
YEN CHOPPY
Until the U.S. data, U.S. economic activity was showing
signs of a more sustained recovery, pushing yields higher and
driving the dollar up against the Japanese yen, although
momentum in that move was flagging.
Also weighing on the yen and putting it on course for its
sharpest monthly drop in two years was a record trade deficit,
shrinking current account surplus and surprise policy easing by
the Bank of Japan.
Still, the dollar's fortunes changed at least temporarily
on Tuesday, last being down 0.1 percent at 80.45 yen,
having hit a nine-month high the day before. It briefly fell as
low as 79.99 yen, but managed to bounce back on dollar-buying by
Japanese investors unwinding their currency hedges.
"Any retracement that we see in the dollar will be a good
opportunity to position for more yen weakness," said Stuart
Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund managers
RWC Capital Partners in London. "We are positioning for the
dollar to rise to 85 yen in the next three months."
The euro climbed to 108.11 yen, 0.2 pct higher
compared to late New York levels, but well off the four-month
peak touched on Monday.