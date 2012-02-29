* Euro falls, traders say LTRO result priced in
* Commodity currencies rally as carry trades eyed
* ECB balance sheet expansion seen as euro negative
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 29 The euro dipped against the
dollar in choppy trade on Wednesday after the European Central
Bank injected a huge amount of three-year cash into the banking
system, giving a boost to higher-yielding currencies which rose
to multi-month highs.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars
rose against the U.S. dollar, and also made gains against the
euro. The excess liquidity was seen likely to boost carry trades
in which investors use lower-yielding currencies buy riskier
assets, which would weigh on the euro.
The 530 billion euros alloted was slightly more than the
half a trillion euros forecast and bigger than the previous long
term refinancing operation (LTRO) in December, when the euro
briefly rallied nearly 1 percent on the day before reversing
gains.
Traders said the result was in line with expectations and
had been more or less priced in, which meant the euro's scope
for gains against the dollar was limited.
The euro was last down 0.3 percent at a session low
of $1.3425, off a three-month peak of $1.34869 hit last week on
trading platform EBS.
"We came into this in a risk-on mood and the fact it was
line should allow most of the risk-on trades to resume their
climb," said Daragh Maher, FX strategist at HSBC.
The growth-correlated Australian dollar rose to a
seven-month high of US$1.0857, while the New Zealand dollar
climbed to a six-month high of US$0.8452.
"There's more money to pour into Australia, but the result
was almost entirely baked in (for the euro)," said a spot trader
in an Australian bank.
The ECB money is seen as helping to ease bank funding
strains and could underpin the region's sovereign bond market.
But many analysts said the LTRO was merely buying time rather
than solving the euro zone debt crisis, and warned excess
liquidity could weigh on the single currency in coming months.
Euro zone policymakers tackling the region's debt crisis
also face an Irish referendum on the European Union's new fiscal
treaty. A 'no' vote would damage long-term funding prospects for
Ireland and create more uncertainty.