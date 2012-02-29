* Euro falls, traders say LTRO result priced in
* Commodity currencies rally as carry trades eyed
* ECB balance sheet expansion seen as euro negative
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 29 The euro dipped on
Wednesday as the European Central Bank's huge injection of
three-year cash into the banking system lifted riskier
currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars at the
expense of the single currency.
The flood of cash was expected to encourage carry trades,
where investors use lower-yielding currencies to buy riskier
assets and higher-yielding currencies. Traders said short-term
traders were selling euros to buy commodity-linked and emerging
market currencies.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3453, having
hit a session low of $1.3425, taking it away from a three-month
peak of $1.34869 hit on the EBS trading platform last week. The
currency has risen nearly 3 percent this month, marking its best
monthly performance since October but leaving room for
profit-taking.
The ECB alloted 530 billion euros, close to expectations for
around half a trillion and adding to a liquidity boost that has
eased immediate fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.
Traders, however, said the market had been largely positioned
for the result, leaving limited scope for euro gains while
analysts warned it may help but would not solve the bloc's
structural problems.
"If you were going to take profit from any trade put on in
the last few days it would be in the euro, but if you've got
this liquidity you can put it into risk assets," said Neil
Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
"Liquidity provides the means to promote a recovery in the
euro zone but it does not guarantee it," he said, adding that
investors could become increasingly concerned if upcoming data
shows the euro zone economy struggling.
The ECB's allotment was bigger than the previous long term
refinancing operation (LTRO) in December, when the euro briefly
rallied nearly 1 percent before reversing gains.
The Australian dollar hit a 7-month high against
the U.S. dollar of $1.0857, extending gains after breaking above
the Feb. 8 high of $1.0845. The New Zealand dollar also
hit a 6-month high and the Canadian dollar a five-month
peak versus the U.S. currency.
These growth and commodity-linked currencies all gained
against the euro , pulling back
after sliding during the second half of February.
"We came into this in a risk-on mood and the fact it was in
line should allow most of the risk-on trades to resume their
climb," said Daragh Maher, FX strategist at HSBC.
BERNANKE AWAITED
The ECB money was expected to help ease bank funding strains
and could underpin the region's sovereign bond market. But many
analysts said it merely bought time rather than solved the euro
zone debt crisis, and warned the huge supply of euros flushed
into the system could weigh on the single currency.
Euro zone policymakers tackling the region's debt crisis
also face an Irish referendum on the European Union's new fiscal
treaty. A 'no' vote would damage long-term funding prospects for
Ireland and create more uncertainty.
Market players will now turn their attention to testimony by
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke at 1500 GMT, where any
hints that more easing measures remain a possibility could
further support riskier currencies and weigh on the dollar.
The worst performing currency in February was the yen, which
is set to post its biggest fall in 11 years against the euro and
in over two years against the greenback in the wake of
unexpected easing measures from the Bank of Japan.
The dollar was steady against the yen at 80.38 yen,
with support on the daily Ichimoku chart at 80.23 yen. The euro
fell 0.25 percent to 108.40 yen.
Traders said trade could also be dominated by month-end
rebalancing flows, which were expected to be broadly negative
for the dollar.
The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 78.202.