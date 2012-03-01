* Euro retreats from recent highs after ECB cash injection
* Dollar recovers as Bernanke gives no QE hint
* EU summit in focus, market wary of euro zone weakness
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 1 The euro dipped to a
one-week low against the dollar on Thursday on profit-taking
after a huge injection of cash by the European Central Bank,
with further losses likely due to concerns about debt and a
fragile euro zone economy.
The dollar gained support after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday gave no signal the central
bank would undertake further bond purchases.
Attention on Thursday turned to a European Union summit and
a meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss Greece's
progress on meeting the terms of its bailout, which analysts
said may highlight the risks of Greece struggling to complete
the deal before a tight March 20 deadline.
The euro was at $1.3339, having hit a low of $1.3305.
It hit a high of $1.3486 on Wednesday in anticipation of the ECB
offer of cheap loans.
Traders reported early euro selling by Asian central banks
and macro funds, with many cutting euro positions as the ECB's
injection of 530 billion euros in three-year funds had been
broadly priced in.
"The LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) brings us back
to the situation earlier this year when the euro was considered
the funding currency of choice," said Valentin Marinov, currency
strategist at Citi.
"Some of the euro's underperformance, especially against the
commodity currencies, is here to stay. Any rebound feels like it
will be sold into unless there is a sustained improvement in
euro zone fundamentals".
The euro held above its 100-day moving average at $1.3293,
but traders said a fall below there could push it towards $1.32.
PMI data on Thursday showed the euro zone's manufacturing
sector contracted for the seventh straight month in February. In
Greece, it shrank at its fastest rate in at least 13 years.
But any euro falls are likely to be tempered by factors such
as oil exporters converting their dollar revenues into euros and
by the fact that market participants remain very short of euros,
leaving room for short-covering euro rallies, Marinov said.
Morgan Stanley analysts were more upbeat on the euro's
immediate prospects, raising their end-March euro/dollar
forecast to $1.32 from $1.27. They still expect the euro to
decline sharply by the end of the year, though now see it at
$1.19 rather than $1.15.
DOLLAR RECOVERS
The dollar stood at 78.739 against a basket of currencies
, above a three-month low of 78.095 hit on Wednesday as it
recovered after Bernanke's testimony, although he gave a
tempered view of the U.S. recovery.
"It's not like Bernanke has dropped the idea of QE3.
Yesterday we saw a bit of profit-taking but I don't think the
dollar's downtrend is over," said a trader at a Japanese bank in
Tokyo.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at
81.06 yen, hurt by profit-taking but staying close to a
nine-month high of 81.661 yen hit on Monday.
Many market players say the U.S. currency could break above
that high, even if the pace of its rally slows after a 6.5
percent gain last month, as the yen could remain under pressure
after Bank of Japan easing measures.
"In Japan, we still have deflation. There's room for the
BOJ to do more. You should buy the dollar if it falls below 80
yen," said another Japanese bank trader.
Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign
investors were net seller of yen bills last week, suggesting
they were still not ready to park their funds in the yen.
The Australian dollar rose 0.25 percent to $1.0757,
helped by robust Chinese PMI data, though it was well below a
seven-month peak of $1.0857 hit on Wednesday.