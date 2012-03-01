* Euro retreats from recent highs after ECB cash injection
* Dollar recovers as Bernanke gives no QE hint
* EU summit in focus, market wary of euro zone weakness
* Morgan Stanley raises end-Q1 EUR/USD forecast to $1.34
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 1 The euro remained weak
against the dollar on Thursday on profit-taking after a huge
injection of cash by the European Central Bank, with further
losses likely due to concerns about debt and a fragile euro zone
economy.
The dollar also gained support after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday gave no signal the central
bank would undertake further bond purchases.
The euro was steady at $1.3320, near a one-week low
of $1.3305 hit in early trade. This took it well below a high of
$1.3486 hit in anticipation of the ECB's cheap loans.
Attention on Thursday turned to a European Union summit and
a meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss Greece's
progress on meeting the terms of its bailout. Analysts said this
may highlight the risks of Greece struggling to comply with the
harsh austerity measures demanded of it.
Traders reported early euro selling by Asian central banks
and macro funds, with many cutting euro positions as the ECB's
injection of 530 billion euros in three-year funds had been
broadly priced in.
"Any rebound feels like it will be sold into unless there is
a sustained improvement in euro zone fundamentals," said
Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.
"The LTRO (ECB long-term refinancing operation) brings us
back to the situation earlier this year when the euro was
considered the (carry) funding currency of choice".
Traders said the $1.35 level could now act as stiff
resistance if the euro moves higher, with many investors looking
to sell into any rally.
Options traders reported growing demand to buy protection
against the euro turning lower against the dollar, suggesting
that many expect it to consolidate its recent gains. Risk
reversals showed an increase in the premium
charged to buy euro puts (bets on it falling) versus the dollar.
Any euro falls are likely to be tempered by factors such as
oil exporters converting their dollar revenues into euros and by
the fact that market participants remain very short of euros,
leaving room for short-covering euro rallies, Citi's Marinov
said.
The euro held above its 100-day moving average at $1.3293,
but traders said a fall below there could push it towards $1.32.
Morgan Stanley analysts were more upbeat on the euro's
immediate prospects, raising their end-March euro/dollar
forecast to $1.34 from $1.27. They still expect the euro to
decline sharply by the end of the year, though now see it at
$1.19 rather than $1.15.
There was some optimism that the ECB's flood of cash would
help the banking sector out of trouble and may give a boost to
riskier assets and currencies.
But market participants were mindful that the euro zone's
structural debt problems could not be solved unless the euro
zone economy picks up.
PMI data on Thursday showed the euro zone's manufacturing
sector contracted for the seventh straight month in February. In
Greece, it shrank at its fastest rate in at least 13 years.
DOLLAR RECOVERS
The dollar stood at 78.763 against a basket of currencies
, above a three-month low of 78.095 hit on Wednesday as it
recovered after Bernanke's testimony, although he gave a
tempered view of the U.S. recovery.
But RBC analyst Adam Cole said more monetary easing from the
U.S. was still possible and the market may have overreacted to
the lack of any reference by Bernanke to more QE. This could
help a modest recovery in risky assets.
"The market is likely to price out the good news from the
Fed," he said, adding the euro could squeeze up to around $1.35.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at
81.04 yen, hurt by profit-taking. However, it stayed close to a
nine-month high of 81.661 yen hit on Monday as the yen remains
under pressure after Bank of Japan easing measures.
The Australian dollar rose 0.25 percent to $1.0759,
helped by robust Chinese PMI data, though it was well below a
seven-month peak of $1.0857 hit on Wednesday.