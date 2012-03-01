* Euro retreats from recent highs, support just below $1.33
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 1 The euro was subdued
against the dollar on Thursday on profit-taking after a huge
injection of cash by the European Central Bank, with further
losses likely due to lingering concerns about debt and a fragile
euro zone economy.
The dollar was also supported after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday gave no signal the central
bank would undertake further bond purchases. He is due to
address the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.
The euro was slightly lower at $1.3310, having hit a
one-week low of $1.3305 in early trade, with near term support
at its 100-day moving average of $1.3293. Traders said a fall
below that level could push it towards $1.32.
That would be a far cry from a near three-month high of
$1.3486 hit on Wednesday. The common currency also posted its
best monthly performance in February since October, leaving it
ripe for some downward correction.
Traders said there was no immediate euro reaction to the
ISDA ruling that no credit event has occured for Greece.
Attention on Thursday turned to a European Union summit and
a meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss Greece's
progress on meeting the terms of its bailout. Analysts said this
may highlight the risks of Greece struggling to comply with the
harsh austerity measures demanded of it.
Traders reported early euro selling by Asian central banks
and macro funds, with many cutting euro positions as the ECB's
injection of 530 billion euros in three-year funds had been
broadly priced in.
"Any rebound feels like it will be sold into unless there is
a sustained improvement in euro zone fundamentals," said
Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.
"The LTRO (ECB long-term refinancing operation) brings us
back to the situation earlier this year when the euro was
considered the (carry) funding currency of choice".
Traders said the $1.35 level could now act as stiff
resistance if the euro moves higher, with many investors looking
to sell into any rally.
Options traders reported growing demand to buy protection
against the euro turning lower against the dollar, suggesting
that many expect it to consolidate its recent gains. Risk
reversals showed an increase in the premium
charged to buy euro puts (bets on it falling) versus the dollar.
Any euro falls are likely to be tempered by factors such as
oil exporters converting their dollar revenues into euros and by
the fact that market participants remain very short of euros,
leaving room for short-covering rallies, Citi's Marinov said.
Morgan Stanley analysts were more upbeat on the euro's
immediate prospects, raising their end-March euro/dollar
forecast to $1.34 from $1.27 as the ECB's funds eased banking
and sovereign debt strains. They still expect the euro to
decline sharply by the end of the year, though now see it at
$1.19 rather than $1.15.
Investors were mindful that the euro zone's structural debt
problems could not be solved unless the economy picks up.
PMI data on Thursday showed the euro zone's manufacturing
sector contracted for the seventh straight month in February. In
Greece, it shrank at its fastest rate in at least 13 years.
DOLLAR RECOVERS
The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 78.752 on a basket of
currencies, off a three-month low of 78.095 hit on
Wednesday. It recovered after Bernanke's testimony, although he
gave a tempered view of the U.S. recovery.
But RBC analyst Adam Cole said more monetary easing from the
U.S. was still possible and the market may have overreacted to
the lack of any reference by Bernanke to more QE. This could
help a modest recovery in risky assets.
"The market is likely to price out the good news from the
Fed," he said, adding the euro could squeeze up to around $1.35.
U.S. data of late has surprised on the upside but
unemployment remains sticky, keeping alive some expectations of
more easing.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at
81.06 yen, hurt by profit-taking. However, it stayed close to a
nine-month high of 81.661 yen hit on Monday as the yen remains
under pressure after Bank of Japan easing measures.
UBS strategists said that they expected the Fed to normalise
rates much earlier than the Bank of Japan, a policy divergence
that should lead to a widening of two-year Treasuries and
Japanese government bond yield gap.
The yield gap has a tight correlation with the dollar/yen
pair and a widening should see the dollar drift higher. As such,
UBS expects dollar to rise to 85 yen by 2012 and 90 yen by 2013
and repatriation flows ahead of the Japanese financial year end
in March is unlikely to yen supportive.
The Australian dollar rose 0.25 percent to $1.0759,
helped by robust Chinese PMI data, though it was well below a
seven-month peak of $1.0857 hit on Wednesday.