* Yen slides to 9-month low vs dollar of 81.718
* Japanese deflation to keep BoJ focus on easing measures
* Euro slips versus dollar post-LTRO
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 2 The yen fell to nine-month
lows versus the dollar on Friday, retreating after data showed
persistent negative price pressures in Japan which are likely to
keep the Bank of Japan's focus on monetary easing and undermine
the currency.
The dollar rose around 0.7 percent to 81.718 yen on
trading platform EBS after taking out Tuesday's high of 81.661
in early European trade.
Japan's core consumer prices fell year-on-year for the
fourth consecutive month in January, suggesting mild deflation
could persist this year as lacklustre wage growth curtails
domestic demand.
The Japanese currency has taken a hit after the Bank of
Japan's surprise monetary easing in February, while the dollar
found some reprieve this week after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signalling more stimulus.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent versus a currency basket
to 79.102.
"The Japanese data is persistently deflationary and the Bank
of Japan is ready to do all they can to turn inflation
positive," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.
"But I do think dollar/yen is getting a little over-extended
at these levels," he added.
Traders reported yen selling by Japanese importers while
next resistance was said to be the 100-week moving average
around 82.19.
"The only barrier in the way of yen weakness is how far it
has travelled already," said Societe Generale in a note to
clients.
The dollar is likely to stay firm versus the yen in the
near term, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst
for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp in Singapore.
"As you can see in yen crosses for example, there is now a
strong trend of betting that market strains will calm down, and
U.S. economic data has been recovering to some extent as well,"
Okagawa said.
The low-yielding yen tends to come under pressure when
market optimism about the outlook for global economic growth
improves. That can trigger more risk-taking among investors and
increase the popularity of carry trades, in which investors sell
low-yielding currencies against higher-yielding currencies.
Higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar and
Brazil's real may strengthen against the yen
, Okagawa said.
The euro and the Australian dollar also pushed higher
against the yen, with the euro rising 0.4 percent to 108.32 yen
and the Australian dollar hitting its highest level
since May 2011 of around 88.00 yen at one point.
News that Japanese brewer Asahi is emerging as a
front-runner to buy eastern European brewer StarBev, helped lend
support to the euro versus the yen, traders said.
EURO/DOLLAR SLIPS
Against the dollar, the euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.3256
, its lowest in around a week, after traders said large
stop-loss sell orders were triggered through $1.3270.
Analysts said the European Central Bank's massive cash
injection this week (LTRO) has made it more attractive to use
the euro as a funding currency to buy higher yielding assets.
Market players believe the cash bonanza from the ECB will
ease bank funding strains and support the euro zone's sovereign
bond market. That, in turn, could help spur more risk-taking
among investors.
But investors are also reluctant to buy the euro while
worries over debt and growth cast a cloud over the region.
Greece has taken action needed to secure a second bailout
according to Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, but the
money can only be paid out on completion of a bond swap between
Athens and private investors to be concluded on March 9.