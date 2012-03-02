* Yen slides to 9-month low vs dollar of 81.718
* Japanese deflation to keep BOJ focus on easing measures
* Euro slips versus dlr post-LTRO; Spain adjusts deficit
target
By Nia Williams
LONDON, March 2 The dollar climbed to a
nine-month high versus the yen on Friday after data showed
persistent negative price pressures in Japan that were likely to
keep the Bank of Japan's focus on monetary easing and undermine
the yen.
The dollar also gained against the euro, which was hurt by
lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
The U.S. currency has strengthened this week after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of
signalling more monetary stimulus to prop up the economy.
Market players contrasted Bernanke's stance with the BOJ's
surprise monetary easing in February and the European Central
Bank's massive injection of cheap bank funds earlier this week.
The dollar climbed to 81.718 yen on trading platform
EBS, its highest level since last May, after taking out
Tuesday's high of 81.661 in early European trade. It was last up
0.5 percent at 81.47 yen.
Technical analysts said next resistance was the 100-week
moving average around 82.19, a level the dollar has traded below
since October 2007. Traders said an option barrier at 81.75 yen
was attracting protective sell orders which may prevent further
dollar gains in the near term.
"Yen weakness is an ongoing issue, particularly after the
market's response to the Fed this week," said Steven Saywell,
head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas, although he warned investors
were being hasty by pricing in a less dovish Federal Reserve.
"I think the market is getting ahead of itself in thinking
the U.S. economy is turning a corner and the dollar is going to
strengthen. Fed policy will remain very easy for several years."
BNP Paribas recommended selling the dollar at 81.15 yen and
targeting 77 yen over the next six to eight weeks, with a stop
loss order at 82.50.
Japan's core consumer prices fell year-on-year for the
fourth consecutive month in January, suggesting mild deflation
could persist this year as lacklustre wage growth curtails
domestic demand.
"The Japanese data is persistently deflationary and the Bank
of Japan is ready to do all they can to turn inflation
positive," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.
"But I do think dollar/yen is getting a little over-extended
at these levels," he added.
The Australian dollar pushed higher against the yen, hitting
a nine-month high around 88.00 although the euro was
held in check against the Japanese currency.
The low-yielding yen tends to come under pressure when
market optimism about the outlook for global economic growth
improves. That can trigger more risk-taking among investors and
increase the popularity of carry trades, in which investors sell
low-yielding currencies against higher-yielding currencies.
News that Japanese brewer Asahi was emerging as a
front-runner to buy eastern European brewer StarBev, helped
support the euro versus the yen, traders said.
EURO WEAKENS
The euro dropped 0.7 percent against the dollar to
$1.3218, with traders citing selling by an Eastern European
sovereign that triggered stop loss orders around $1.3220.
News that Spain will base its 2012 budget on a deficit
target of 5.8 percent of GDP, rather than the official EU-agreed
objective of 4.4 percent, triggered some euro selling. Investors
were concerned about the level of Spanish debt and the
possibility of discord among euro zone leaders.
Analysts said the ECB's massive cash injection this week
(LTRO) has made the euro more attractive to use as a funding
currency to buy higher yielding assets.
While the cheap funds should ease bank funding strains and
support the euro zone's sovereign bond market, investors were
likely to be reluctant to buy the euro while worries over debt
and growth cast a cloud over the region.
Greece has taken action needed to secure a second bailout
according to Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, but the
money can only be paid out on completion of a bond swap between
Athens and private investors to be concluded on March 9.