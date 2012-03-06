* Investor caution on risk-taking hits growth-linked
currencies
* Euro slips to two-week low before bond swap deadline
* Yen rises broadly as safe haven currencies sought
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 6 The euro slipped to a
two-week low versus the dollar and higher-yielding currencies
fell on Tuesday as worries over euro zone debt and the global
economy pushed investors away from riskier assets, supporting
safe havens like the yen and the dollar.
Aversion to risk prompted a second day of falls for
high-yielding growth-linked currencies including the Australian
and New Zealand dollars, extending Monday's losses when China
announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years.
Euro zone purchasing manager surveys on Monday highlighted a
weak outlook for the region and weighed on the euro, which also
fell 1 percent on the day against the yen. Revised
GDP data confirmed the euro zone economy contracted in the
fourth quarter of 2011.
The euro was also hobbled by uncertainty before a Greek bond
swap deadline on Thursday.
"We're in risk-off mode at the moment and it's starting to
gather momentum. Sentiment has turned towards China which has
unnerved people generally," said Gavin Friend, FX strategist at
National Australia Bank.
"We also still have the hurdle of the Greek debt swap to get
over. If it doesn't go through all hell will break loose and the
euro will be hit harder," he added.
The euro fell to $1.3135, according to traders, after
stop-loss sell orders were hit on the break of Monday's $1.3160
low. Support was at the 55-day moving average around $1.3071.
The common currency fell in spite of major bondholders
voicing support for a deal that will more than halve the value
of their holdings of Greek debt.
Ahead of the Thursday deadline, Greece and its creditors are
in the final stages of talks aimed at a deal that would cancel
more than 100 billion euros ($132 billion) of its private sector
debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros bailout, the second
rescue Athens has required.
"Indications the bond swap will succeed are modest EUR
positive, while any clear evidence it will not will be
dramatically negative," BNP Paribas said in a note.
AUSSIE FALLS
China's lowering of its growth target to 7.5 percent barely
caused a ripple in financial markets when first announced in
Asia on Monday as Beijing is known to set the bar low so as to
easily exceed it.
However, investors in Europe and the United States appeared
to have used the lower target as an excuse to take profits on
long positions in commodities like copper and currencies linked
to global growth.
A decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep interest
rates on hold and leave the door open for an easing should the
economy weaken materially also weighed on the Australian dollar
, which technical analysts said may have further to
fall.
"A decisive break through $1.0600 points to a deeper
pullback as this potentially completes a double top, warning of
a return to the $1.0400/50 area before we look for a base," said
Phil Roberts, technical analyst at Barclays Capital.
The Aussie fell around 0.8 percent to $1.0573, its
lowest in a month. It also shed more than 1 percent versus the
yen, last fetching 85.74 yen.
The low-yielding yen outperformed against the dollar, which
has retreated after failing to break above a nine-month high of
81.86 yen for a second time. It was last at 80.91, down
0.6 percent on the day.
The dollar has muscled up nearly 7 percent on the yen since
late January, helped by a surprise Bank of Japan easing and a
record Japanese trade deficit.
The dollar index was up around 0.5 percent on the day
at 79.678 after hitting a 2-1/2 week high of 79.709.