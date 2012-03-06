* Euro slips to two-week low before Greece bond swap deadline * Investor caution hits growth-linked currencies * Yen, dollar rise as investors seek safe havens By Jessica Mortimer LONDON, March 6 The euro slipped to a two-week low versus the dollar and higher-yielders like the Australian dollar fell on Tuesday on worries over euro zone debt and the global economy, pushing investors towards the safety of the yen and the dollar. Concerns about whether Greece would be able to complete a major debt restructuring deal with private sector creditors before Thursday knocked the euro, which was vulnerable to more falls before that deadline. This weighed on riskier assets, causing the Australian and New Zealand dollars to extend losses begun on Monday when China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years. "The risk reward is for people who are long equities, long Australian dollar and short yen to cut those positions," said Nick Beecroft, senior markets consultant at Saxo Bank, adding that equities were poised to fall after "an extraordinary run". "The euro has been remarkably resilient, but I think we've seen the top of the range for the next few weeks and there are mines out there that could push it back below $1.30." The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.3147, having dropped to around $1.3130, its weakest since Feb. 17, after triggering sell orders on the break of Monday's $1.3160 low. Technical support was expected from the 55-day moving average around $1.3071. Concerns about a faltering euro zone economy helped push the euro down 1 percent on the day against the yen. Revised GDP data confirmed the euro zone economy looked set for recession after contracting in the fourth quarter of 2011. This followed purchasing manager surveys on Monday which highlighted a weak outlook for the region. Greece and its creditors are in the final stages of talks aimed at a deal that would cancel more than 100 billion euros of its private sector debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros bailout, the second rescue Athens has required. "Indications the bond swap will succeed are modest EUR positive, while any clear evidence it will not will be dramatically negative," BNP Paribas said in a note. AUSSIE FALLS Investors used China's decision to cut its growth target to 7.5 percent as an excuse to take profits on long positions in equities, commodities like copper and currencies linked to global growth. "We're in risk-off mode at the moment and it's starting to gather momentum. Sentiment has turned towards China which has unnerved people generally," said Gavin Friend, FX strategist at National Australia Bank. The Aussie fell around 0.8 percent to $1.0573, its lowest in a month, extending falls after breaking below stop loss sell orders around $1.0600 and the Feb. 23 low of $1.0597. It also shed more than 1 percent versus the yen. A Reserve Bank of Australia decision to keep rates on hold but leave the door open for a cut should the economy weaken materially also weighed on the Australian dollar, which analysts said may have further to fall. "A decisive break through $1.0600 points to a deeper pullback as this potentially completes a double top, warning of a return to the $1.0400/50 area before we look for a base," said Phil Roberts, technical analyst at Barclays Capital. The New Zealand dollar also lost more than 1 percent to hit a near 6-week low of $0.8122. The low-yielding yen outperformed against the dollar, which retreated after failing for a second time to break above a nine-month high of 81.86 yen. It was last at 81.06 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day. The dollar has gained nearly 7 percent versus the yen since late January, helped by a surprise Bank of Japan easing and a record Japanese trade deficit. The dollar index was up around 0.5 percent on the day at 79.664 after hitting a 2-1/2 week high of 79.739.