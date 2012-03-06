* Euro slips to two-week low before Greece bond swap
deadline
* Investor caution hits growth-linked currencies
* Yen, dollar rise as investors seek safe havens
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 6 The euro slipped to a
two-week low versus the dollar and higher-yielders like the
Australian dollar fell on Tuesday on worries over euro zone debt
and the global economy, pushing investors towards the safety of
the yen and the dollar.
Concerns about whether Greece would be able to complete a
major debt restructuring deal with private sector creditors
before Thursday knocked the euro, which was vulnerable to more
falls before that deadline.
This weighed on riskier assets, causing the Australian and
New Zealand dollars to extend losses begun on Monday when China
announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years.
"The risk reward is for people who are long equities, long
Australian dollar and short yen to cut those positions," said
Nick Beecroft, senior markets consultant at Saxo Bank, adding
that equities were poised to fall after "an extraordinary run".
"The euro has been remarkably resilient, but I think we've
seen the top of the range for the next few weeks and there are
mines out there that could push it back below $1.30."
The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.3147, having
dropped to around $1.3130, its weakest since Feb. 17, after
triggering sell orders on the break of Monday's $1.3160 low.
Technical support was expected from the 55-day moving
average around $1.3071.
Concerns about a faltering euro zone economy helped push the
euro down 1 percent on the day against the yen.
Revised GDP data confirmed the euro zone economy looked set
for recession after contracting in the fourth quarter of 2011.
This followed purchasing manager surveys on Monday which
highlighted a weak outlook for the region.
Greece and its creditors are in the final stages of talks
aimed at a deal that would cancel more than 100 billion euros of
its private sector debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros
bailout, the second rescue Athens has required.
"Indications the bond swap will succeed are modest EUR
positive, while any clear evidence it will not will be
dramatically negative," BNP Paribas said in a note.
AUSSIE FALLS
Investors used China's decision to cut its growth target to
7.5 percent as an excuse to take profits on long positions in
equities, commodities like copper and currencies linked to
global growth.
"We're in risk-off mode at the moment and it's starting to
gather momentum. Sentiment has turned towards China which has
unnerved people generally," said Gavin Friend, FX strategist at
National Australia Bank.
The Aussie fell around 0.8 percent to $1.0573, its
lowest in a month, extending falls after breaking below stop
loss sell orders around $1.0600 and the Feb. 23 low of $1.0597.
It also shed more than 1 percent versus the yen.
A Reserve Bank of Australia decision to keep rates on hold
but leave the door open for a cut should the economy weaken
materially also weighed on the Australian dollar, which
analysts said may have further to fall.
"A decisive break through $1.0600 points to a deeper
pullback as this potentially completes a double top, warning of
a return to the $1.0400/50 area before we look for a base," said
Phil Roberts, technical analyst at Barclays Capital.
The New Zealand dollar also lost more than 1
percent to hit a near 6-week low of $0.8122.
The low-yielding yen outperformed against the dollar, which
retreated after failing for a second time to break above a
nine-month high of 81.86 yen. It was last at 81.06 yen,
down 0.4 percent on the day.
The dollar has gained nearly 7 percent versus the yen since
late January, helped by a surprise Bank of Japan easing and a
record Japanese trade deficit.
The dollar index was up around 0.5 percent on the day
at 79.664 after hitting a 2-1/2 week high of 79.739.