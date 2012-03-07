* Investors wary before Thursday Greek bond swap deadline
* Euro vulnerable to retest of Tuesday's 3-week low
* Aussie falls after disappointing Australian growth
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 7 The euro hovered close to
a three-week low against the dollar on Wednesday and was seen
vulnerable to further losses on uncertainty about whether Greece
would win sufficient support for a debt restructuring.
A clutch of Greek pension funds and some foreign investors
are holding back on a bond swap deal which would enable Greece
to meet a debt repayment on March 20, sparking concerns about a
chaotic default if participation is low.
Greek private creditors have until late Thursday to say
whether they will take part. Further hints of hesitance could
see the euro retest Tuesday's three-week low at $1.3103.
"The Greek PSI (bond swap) deal might well go through, the
key will be the participation rate. But beyond that the outlook
for the euro is still weak," said Melinda Burgess, currency
strategist at RBS.
"We think there is still further weakness to come for the
euro and forecast it to fall to $1.26 by the end of March."
Traders said the euro was supported by Middle East and
corporate buying, as well as talk of reported Asian sovereign
bids around $1.3100, where there was solid chart support.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3132, staying above
support including the cloud top on daily Ichimoku charts at
$1.3097 and the 76.4 percent retracement of its rally in mid- to
late February at $1.3095.
RBS's Burgess said there was also strong support above the
psychological $1.30 level that could slow its decline. Once
below there, however, it could move lower "fairly rapidly".
The higher-yielding and growth-linked Australian dollar fell
to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar after disappointing
Australian economic growth data, shedding some three U.S. cents
from a seven-month high set last week.
It was also vulnerable as Greece concerns prompted market
players to cut exposure to risky assets.
The Aussie was last down 0.1 percent at $1.0555,
off an earlier low of $1.0508. Analysts said a break below that
level could see it extend losses towards $1.0350.
GROWTH WORRIES
Apart from Greece, Chinese inflation and U.S. jobs data on
Friday and a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday
will set the tone for markets, traders said.
"I think we are at a watershed now. If the Greek debt swap
goes well and the U.S. job data points to continued recovery,
then the market could return to the risk-on mood," said a trader
at a Japanese bank. "But if Greece cannot get the deal, then
that would be a game changer," he added.
China this week cut its growth target to the lowest level in
eight years and Brazil announced a disappointing economic
performance for 2011, raising doubts that emerging market
powerhouses can offset weak growth in the advanced economies.
Investors unwound some recent bearish positions placed on
the Japanese currency, helping the yen firm across the board.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 80.69 yen, holding
above support at 80.50 yen, the 23.6 percent retracement of its
February rally.
"Since the yen had been sold sharply recently, there is room
for more adjustment. But I do think there's pretty strong dollar
demand at around 80 yen," said Sumino Kamei, senior currency
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
Traders said a break above 81.60 yen was needed to reset the
upwards momentum for dollar/yen and put 82.20 back in focus.
The euro also pulled further away from a recent high of
109.95 yen to trade down 0.1 percent at 105.93 yen.
The dollar, which was supported along with the yen as
investors sought safer assets, was up 0.15 percent at 79.751,
not far from a three-week high of 79.867 hit on Tuesday where it
faced technical resistance, analysts said.