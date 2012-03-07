* Investors wary before Thursday Greek bond swap deadline

* Euro vulnerable to retest of Tuesday's three-week low

* Aussie falls after disappointing Australian growth

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, March 7 The euro recovered from a three-week low against the dollar on Wednesday but was vulnerable to further losses on uncertainty about whether Greece would win sufficient support for a debt restructuring.

A clutch of Greek pension funds and some foreign investors are holding back on a bond swap deal which would enable Greece to meet a debt repayment on March 20, sparking concerns about a chaotic default if participation is low.

Given the uncertainty, gains in the single currency were expected to be limited. Analysts and traders said the market was pricing in an assumption that the debt deal would be agreed, leaving scope for disappointment.

Greek private creditors have until late Thursday to say whether they will take part. Further hints of hesitance could see the euro retest Tuesday's three-week low at $1.3103.

"There's a negative skew for the euro because most of the good news is priced in in terms of getting an agreement on private sector involvement," said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

"If it is passed the bounce in the euro would be short-lived." SEB sees the euro at $1.30 by the end of March, though this assumes the debt restructuring goes through.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3136, with traders citing Middle East and corporate buying as well as talk of reported Asian sovereign bids around $1.3100. Reported offers below $1.3175 may cap its rise, however.

Greece aims to persuade 90 percent of creditors to take part in the bond swap. With two-thirds acceptance or more, however, it may be able to trigger collective action clauses to force bondholders to accept losses.

"The Greek PSI (bond swap) deal might well go through ... But beyond that the outlook for the euro is still weak," said Melinda Burgess, currency strategist at RBS.

She said the psychological $1.30 level was likely to provide strong support and could slow the euro's decline. Once below there, however, it could move lower "fairly rapidly". RBS forecasts the euro to fall to $1.26 by the end of this month.

Others said the euro had short-term chart support around $1.31, including the cloud top on daily Ichimoku charts at $1.3097 and the 76.4 percent retracement of its rally in mid- to late February at $1.3095.

GROWTH WORRIES

Apart from Greece, Chinese inflation and U.S. jobs data on Friday and a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday would set the tone for markets, traders said.

China this week cut its growth target to its lowest level in eight years and Brazil announced a disappointing economic performance for 2011, raising doubts that emerging market powerhouses can offset weak growth in the advanced economies.

The higher-yielding and growth-linked Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $1.0565, having earlier hit a six-week low of $1.0508 after disappointing Australian economic growth data.

It was also vulnerable as Greece concerns prompted investors to cut exposure to risky assets. The Aussie has shed some 3 U.S. cents since hitting a seven-month high of $1.0857 last week. More losses could see it fall towards $1.0350, analysts said.

The U.S. dollar was down 0.1 percent at 80.75 yen as investors unwound recent bearish positions placed on the Japanese currency.

It held above support at 80.50 yen, the 23.6 percent retracement of its February rally. The euro pulled further away from a recent high of 109.95 yen to trade up 0.1 percent at 106.12 yen.