* Hopes of a smooth Greek debt swap helps euro
* But uncertainty remains before deadline, would cap euro
* ECB, BOE decisions awaited, Fed eyes new bond-buying
approach
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 8 The euro inched up on
Thursday on the back of improved global appetite for risk, but
gains were likely to be checked by nerves over the level of
participation by private creditors in a Greek debt swap crucial
to its second international bailout.
The euro and the dollar were both higher against the yen
after Japan's current account swung to a record deficit for the
first time in three years in January, driving some short-term
players to sell the Japanese currency.
In Europe, indications are major banks and pension funds are
likely to take part in the Greek deal, easing concerns about a
chaotic default. But some hedge funds and Greek pension funds
are still holding out, injecting uncertainty before the deadline
expires later in the day.
Greece aims to persuade 90 percent of creditors to take part
in the bond swap. With two-thirds acceptance or more it may be
able to trigger collective action clauses (CAC) to force
bondholders to accept losses, an event that would have knock-on
effects for banks but has largely been priced-in.
"The Greek PSI deal is clearly a big risk event and
indications are the participation will not reach the desired
level," said Raghav Subbarao, currency analyst at Barcaps.
"That will likely lead to retroactive CAC and trigger CDS.
The net exposure for CDS may be manageable, but this will weigh
on the euro in the short term." He expected the euro to maintain
a downward trend and drop to $1.26 in the next six months.
The euro was marginally higher at $1.3170, with
traders citing buying by a central bank reserve manager in early
European trade. Offers to sell the euro are said to be building
around the 100-hour moving average of $1.3185 and at $1.3200
with most investors looking to sell into a bounce to $1.32.
Analysts said that a smooth resolution of the Greek debt
swap deal, which is key for a 130 billion euro bailout package
for the troubled nation, could give the single currency a short
term reprieve, but any move back to recent highs of $1.3486 was
unlikely.
Dealers say the softer tone on the euro will be backed up by
the absence of any sign from the European Central Bank on
Thursday that it could rein in the huge stimulus it has given
the euro zone economy.
With most of the region, except Germany, on the brink of
recession, some traders maintain there is still an outside
chance that the bank may consider cutting interest rates later
in the year; most economists say that is now off the table.
The ECB is widely expected to keep rates on hold on
Thursday, making President Mario Draghi's news conference
following the decision the day's key event.
YEN UNDER PRESSURE
The Bank of England will also announce a rate decision later
on Thursday. It is expected to stick to its ultra-easy policy
with focus shifting to whether it will implement another round
of quantitative easing in May.
The U.S. dollar was pegged back by a Wall Street Journal
report suggesting Fed officials were considering buying
longer-dated bonds and sterilising the money flow by draining
funds from the banking system.
Nevertheless, it gained against the yen after Japanese
current account deficit numbers, climbing 0.4 percent to 81.48
with traders citing offers around 81.55 yen and
option-related selling at 81.95-82.00 yen.
"The data held no real surprises but still managed to
encourage some yen selling," said Derek Halpenny, European head
of global currency research at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
The greenback has gained nearly 6.5 percent against the yen
since the end of January, before getting stuck in the band of
81.87-80.50, formed by this year's high and the 23.6 percent
retracement of its February rise.
Meanwhile, hopes of a smooth passage of the Greek debt swap
deal supported riskier currencies and stocks. The Aussie
gained 0.3 percent to $1.0615 in line with solid gains
posted across global stock markets, erasing initial losses
following surprisingly soft Australian jobs data.
The New Zealand dollar was also 0.8 percent higher
at $0.8222 shrugging off the central bank's dovish monetary
statement. The bank held its cash rate at a record low as
expected and implied in its forecasts it will stay that way for
the rest of the year.