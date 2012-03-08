* Hopes of a smooth Greek debt swap helps euro

* But uncertainty over deal specifics remains before deadline

* ECB on hold as expected, Fed eyes new bond-buying approach

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, March 8 The euro climbed on Thursday as optimism grew that Greece would secure enough private sector take-up for a critical bond swap which boosted demand for riskier assets, but uncertainty over specifics of the deal undermined the rally.

The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold as widely expected, with dealers watching for President Mario Draghi's news conference around 1330 GMT amid expectations that February's stimulus injection for the euro zone economy will not be repeated any time soon.

For Greece, indications are major banks and pension funds are likely to take part in the debt swap deal, easing concerns about a chaotic default.

Greece aims to persuade 90 percent of creditors to take part in the bond swap but with two-thirds acceptance or more it may be able to trigger collective action clauses (CAC) and force bondholders to accept losses.

A Greek government official said there was a strong take-up of its bonds swap offer, with some in the market suggesting that over 75 percent of the bondholders had taken up the offer.

"Today's moves suggest the market is moving back to risk-on mode but there is event risk surrounding the Greek debt swap percentages," said Lauren Rosborough, senior fx strategist at Societe Generale.

"The deadline is this evening but, depending on its outcome, the consequences for the CDS market and market sentiment may not be known immediately," she added.

The euro was up 0.8 percent against the dollar at $1.3258 after triggering stop-loss buy orders on the break of $1.3200 and $1.3250, traders said.

Barclays Capital fx strategist Raghav Subbarao said indications were that private sector participation in the deal would not be enough to avert a credit event whereby Greek credit default insurance payments may be triggered.

"The net exposure for CDS may be manageable, but this will weigh on the euro in the short term," he said, expecting it to maintain a downward trend and drop to $1.26 in the next six months.

YEN UNDER PRESSURE

The euro rallied one percent on the day versus the yen to 108.05 yen as a rally in equity markets encouraged selling of the low yielding Japanese currency.

The dollar gained 0.6 percent to 81.61 yen, which was also knocked after Japanese current account deficit numbers which showed a first current account deficit for the country in three year. Traders reported offers around a recent nine-month dollar high of 81.87.

Some analysts said the data highlighted Japan was on track to lose its creditor nation status, a factor that would weigh on the yen over the medium term. Subbarao at Barclays expected the dollar to rise to 84 yen in the next 12 months.

The greenback has gained nearly 6.5 percent against the yen since the end of January, before getting stuck in the band of 81.87-80.50, formed by this year's high and the 23.6 percent retracement of its February rise.

Meanwhile, hopes of a smooth passage of the Greek debt swap deal supported riskier currencies and stocks. The Aussie gained 0.6 percent to $1.0646 in line with solid gains posted across global stock markets, erasing initial losses following surprisingly soft Australian jobs data.

The New Zealand dollar was 1 percent higher at $0.8260 shrugging off the central bank's dovish monetary statement. The bank held its cash rate at a record low as expected and implied in its forecasts it will stay that way for the rest of the year.