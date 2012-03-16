* Dollar rally seen on course as U.S. outlook improves
* U.S. inflation, industrial production data awaited
* Yen-funded carry trades see Aussie, kiwi at highs vs yen
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 16 The dollar rose against a
basket of currencies on Friday and was on course to push upward
towards a two-month high if U.S. economic data including
inflation, industrial production and consumer sentiment was
stronger than expected.
Analysts said comments from top Federal Reserve official and
arch hawk Jeffrey Lacker saying U.S. rates would need to rise
sometime next year, well ahead of Fed's pledge of ultra-low
rates until 2014, was also shoring up sentiment for the dollar.
U.S. Treasury yields extended a eight-session rise, lending
solid support to the U.S. dollar, as upbeat U.S. data and a less
than dovish monetary stance from the Fed continued to drive
investors to cut bearish positions in the greenback.
The dollar index, which measures its value against a
basket of major currencies, stood at 80.392, up 0.3 percent and
not far from a two-month high of 80.738 hit on Thursday.
Friday will see the release of U.S. inflation and industrial
output figures and a University of Michigan sentiment survey and
strong readings could help push it higher.
"We expect the dollar index to continue rising as funds move
money into the U.S. and as 10-year Treasury yields head higher,"
said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS. "Higher yields
will have a much bigger impact on the dollar/yen."
The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 83.76 yen, not far
from an 11-month peak of 84.19 hit on Thursday as the yen
continued to struggle in the wake of surprise monetary easing in
Japan last month. The greenback was on course for its biggest
weekly gains in four.
The dollar has gained nearly 9 percent against the yen so
far this year as the spread between the two-year U.S. Treasury
yield and its Japanese counterpart, which has a
strong correlation with the currency pair, remained elevated at
levels not seen since the middle of 2011, Reuters data showed.
The dollar's rise also saw the euro shed ground. The euro
fell 0.2 percent to $1.3060 having dropped to a one-month
low of $1.3004 on Thursday with steady buying from long term
investors seen around $1.3050. Below $1.30, chart support lies
at the Feb. 16 trough of $1.2973.
"Many still expect euro/dollar to go lower on stronger U.S.
data, but few are ready to put on new short positions just yet,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"If we continue to get better U.S. data, with payrolls
increasing by more than 200,000, then two-year yields will
continue to rise and support the dollar."
YEN CARRY TRADES
Commodity-linked currencies also came off their recent lows
against the dollar, with the Australian dollar flat on the day
at $1.0534, comfortably above a one-month low of
$1.0422 plumbed on Thursday.
While higher-yielding currencies have fallen against the
U.S. dollar in the past few sessions as investors repriced rate
expectations in the U.S., they have made strong gains against
the Japanese yen.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered
near multi-month highs against the yen as investors searching
for higher yields switched from dollar-funded carry trades to
yen-funded ones. In carry trades, investors borrow cheaply in
lower yielding currencies, which they then sell in order to buy
higher-yielding units.
Both the Australian and the New Zealand dollars carry one of
the highest interest rates in the industrialised world.
The Antipodean pair have been notching solid gains against a
soggy yen after the Bank of Japan eased policy last month. The
Aussie has risen nearly 12 percent this year, while the kiwi has
soared more than 14 percent since Jan. 1.
"As long as the yen remains under pressure, investors
looking at yield differentials will continue to pile on to the
Aussie/yen," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and
Currency at fund managers RWC Capital.
"These yen funded carry trades, can continue for sometime
with our near term target for Aussie/yen being 90 yen." The pair
was trading at 88.16 yen, having hit its highest
level since early May, 2011.
The New Zealand dollar was up 0.3 percent at
68.54 yen, hovering near its highest level since August last
year.