* Dollar weakens after U.S. CPI report
* But dollar rally seen on course as U.S. outlook improves
* Yen-funded carry trades see Aussie, kiwi at highs vs yen
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar fell against
the euro and pared gains against the yen on Friday
after a U.S. inflation report reduced the likelihood of the
Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy sooner than
anticipated.
U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 10 months in
February as the cost of gasoline spiked, a government report
showed on Friday, but there was little sign that underlying
inflation pressures were building up.
The CPI report reduced the hawkish sentiment on interest
rates that has sprung up in recent months on improving U.S.
economic growth data. It also detracted from comments by Federal
Reserve official and arch-hawk Jeffrey Lacker saying U.S. rates
would need to rise sometime next year, ahead of the Fed's pledge
of ultra-low rates until 2014.
Still, despite Friday's price action, the dollar has gained
1.4 percent against the yen this week, its sixth straight weekly
advance. The euro was last up 0.2 percent on the week against
the dollar, snapping two weeks of declines at current prices.
"We think this core number will make the Fed feel more
comfortable about core inflation prices," said Ray Attrill, head
of FX strategy for North America at BNP Paribas in New York.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.3124 having dropped
to a one-month low on Thursday with steady buying from long term
investors seen from $1.3050. Below $1.30, chart support lies at
the Feb. 16 trough around $1.2975.
Analysts said, though, that gains could be fleeting if the
positive U.S. economic growth trend continues.
"Many still expect euro/dollar to go lower on stronger U.S.
data, but few are ready to put on new short positions just yet,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"If we continue to get better U.S. data, with payrolls
increasing by more than 200,000, then two-year yields will
continue to rise and support the dollar."
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 83.76 yen, not far
from an 11-month peak touched on Thursday as the yen continued
to struggle in the wake of surprise monetary easing in Japan
last month.
The dollar has gained nearly 9 percent against the yen so
far this year as the spread between the two-year U.S. Treasury
yield and its Japanese counterpart remained elevated
at levels not seen since mid-2011, Reuters data showed.
YEN CARRY TRADES
Commodity-linked currencies came off their recent lows
against the dollar, with the Australian dollar up 0.5 percent at
$1.0576, comfortably above the two-month low plumbed on
Thursday.
While higher-yielding currencies have fallen against the
U.S. dollar in the past few sessions as investors repriced rate
expectations in the U.S., they have made strong gains against
the Japanese yen.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near
multi-month highs against the yen as investors searching for
higher yields switched from dollar-funded carry trades to
yen-funded ones. In carry trades, investors borrow cheaply in
lower-yielding currencies which they then sell to buy
higher-yielding units.
Both the Australian and the New Zealand dollars carry one of
the highest interest rates in the industrialised world.
The Antipodean pair have been notching solid gains against a
sagging yen after the Bank of Japan eased policy last month. The
Aussie has risen 12.5 percent this year, while the kiwi has
soared more than almost 15 percent since Jan. 1.
"As long as the yen remains under pressure, investors
looking at yield differentials will continue to pile on to the
Aussie/yen," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and
Currency at fund managers RWC Capital in London.
"These yen-funded carry trades can continue for some time
with our near-term target for Aussie/yen being 90 yen." The pair
was trading at 88.42 yen, having hit its highest
level since early May, 2011.
The New Zealand dollar was up 0.6 percent at
68.79 yen, at one point matching its highest level since August
last year.