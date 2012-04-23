* Euro pulls away from two-week high vs dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 23 The euro retreated from
two-week highs against the dollar on Monday, and was likely to
stay under pressure on concerns the euro zone debt crisis could
spread to higher-rated countries, economic slowdown and rising
political risks.
Analysts said sentiment towards the common currency was
bearish with most investors looking to sell it at higher levels
before debt auctions this week in Italy and the Netherlands.
The Dutch government was on the verge of collapse after it
failed to agree on budget cuts while Italian bond yields surged
as did French borrowing costs rose after Socialist Francois
Hollande - who has promised to renegotiate a European budget
pact - won the first round of France's presidential poll.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.3140, below Friday's
peak of $1.3225 after a near 1 percent rally last week, its best
since late February. Traders cited sell-stops below $1.3130 with
near-term support at its 100-day moving average around $1.3120.
Most traders expect the euro to trade in a roughly $1.3000
to $1.3300 range with worries about feeble euro zone growth,
likely to dominate sentiment. Data showing Germany's
manufacturing sector shrank unexpectedly at its fastest pace in
nearly three years in April, dragged it lower.
"It has not been a great start for the week for the euro
with German PMI numbers adding to the worries stemming from the
political risk factors," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"If bond spreads continue to widen and stock markets come
under more pressure, we could see the euro drop towards $1.3050
rather than head towards $1.3250 in the near term."
The euro got limited support from a weekend deal to double
the International Monetary Fund's firepower to contain the debt
crisis.
Analysts said the French election first round results could
raise doubts about whether euro zone states will stick to
austerity measures and could push sovereign debt yields higher.
RISK FACTORS
The French run-off coincides with a parliamentary election
in Greece, where support for the two main pro-bailout parties is
at historic lows, though they could eke out a narrow majority.
And the Netherlands, a core euro zone member, was set to
face new elections after talks on budget cuts collapsed over the
weekend.
That saw the yield spread on the triple-A rated Dutch bonds
over German paper rise to its highest in three years while the
Italian debt yield spread also widened. Both the Netherlands and
Italy hold bond auctions on Tuesday.
The pullback in the euro saw the dollar index rise to
79.435. The dollar could gain further if Federal Reserve
policymakers bring forward their projection on when the Fed
should start raising interest rates at its two-day policy
meeting starting on Tuesday.
But that is far from assured as Chairman Ben Bernanke will
probably try to quash any speculation about an early rate hike
and possibly leave the door open for more stimulus.
The dollar shed 0.6 percent against the yen to trade at
81.03 yen. But yen gains were seen limited before a Bank
of Japan policy meeting on Friday, which is expected to adopt
fresh easing steps.
Traders said the yen's bounce proved strong due in part to
options-related buybacks. Data published late on Friday by a
U.S. financial watchdog showed speculators' net yen positions
remained high, raising caution about a possible pullback.
"Looking at the data, I feel that dollar/yen needs to fall
before testing higher," said a trader at a U.S. bank in Asia.