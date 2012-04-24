* Euro holds in range but outlook clouded by political risks
* Dutch auction sees reasonable demand
* Two-day FOMC meeting due to start later Tuesday
NEW YORK, April 24 The euro edged higher against
the dollar Tuesday as a debt sale in the Netherlands produced
solid results a day after the Dutch government's collapse in a
crisis over budget cuts.
Political uncertainty over the growing prospect of a change
of leadership in France as well as the Dutch impasse, however,
weighed on the single currency. Elsewhere in the euro zone,
highly indebted Spain's borrowing costs also remained a source
of concern.
The Netherlands, one of the euro zone's few remaining
AAA-rated economies, sold 1.995 billion euros of two- and
25-year government bonds, roughly in the middle of its target
range, after Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned the previous day
following a dispute with the populist Freedom Party over
spending cuts needed to meet European Union budget limits.
"The most closely watched event was the Dutch auction
following the recent political developments in the Netherlands,"
said Mark McCormick, G-10 currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York. "The total of 2 billion euros sold falls
short the maximum target of 2.5 billion euros but yields in the
secondary market are down."
The euro last 0.1 percent higher at $1.3164 slipped
after climbing as high as $1.3183, according to Reuters data.
The currency, however, remains in a range roughly between
$1.30 and $1.33 it has kept since early April. Traders cited
talk of bids under $1.3110 and lower at $1.3070, and offers from
Middle Eastern investors at $1.3180.
Toronto-based online currency trading firm Oanda Corp data
showed almost 60 percent of positions on the euro/dollar are
short or bet that the euro will fall against the dollar, an
increase from about 57 percent on April 19.
Ratings agency Moody's said the collapse of the Dutch
government after failing to agree on austerity cuts was
credit-negative, although it maintained the country's triple-A
rating. Last week, Fitch warned it was on the
verge of taking negative action on the rating.
The failure of the Dutch government could also add another
complicating factor for the euro zone as a whole.
"Another implication of the collapse of the Dutch government
is that it could create some difficulties in ratifying the euro
zone Fiscal Compact," said Brown Brothers Harriman's McCormick.
Many investors also showed concern about events in France
where Socialist Francois Hollande - who has promised to
renegotiate a European budget pact - won the first round of
France's presidential poll on Sunday.
The second round of the French presidential election will
occur on May 6, the same day that Greece elects a new
government, while Ireland faces a referendum on the European
Union fiscal compact later in May.
"As we move into May and June we could see further
volatility and turmoil," said Derek Halpenny, European head of
currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.
EURO RESILIENCE
The U.S. Federal Reserve starts its two-day policy meeting
o n Tuesday. While the bar has been set high for another round of
stimulus, the market will nonetheless be keeping a close watch
on policymakers given the still-fragile U.S. economic recovery.
Some analysts attributed the euro's recent resilience
against the dollar to a fall in Treasury yields on weaker
economic data, which has compressed the spread between the
10-year U.S. government bonds and their German equivalent.
The apparent inability of the common currency to break
either side of the range meant more consolidation was possible,
they said, although given the return of tension around debt
problems few were optimistic about the euro in the longer term.
"We expect euro/dollar to resume a weakening trend in coming
weeks, with a break of $1.30 opening up a trading target of
$1.25 within a 2-3 month horizon," said Jens Nordvig, global
head of FX strategy at Nomura Securities in New York.
The Australian dollar hit a two-week low against the U.S.
dollar after soft inflation data fueled expectations of interest
rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Aussie was down 0.2 percent at US$1.0293 on data
showing Australian consumer prices climbed less than expected
last quarter while underlying inflation posted the smallest rise
in a decade.
The safe-haven yen was broadly steady, trading close to flat
against the U.S. dollar at 81.16 yen.