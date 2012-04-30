* Disappointing U.S. growth keeps dollar under pressure
* Dollar hits 2-mth low against currency basket
* Euro fails to get a lift, struggles vs yen
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 30 The dollar briefly fell to a
two-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday, hurt by
signs that the U.S. economic recovery was losing momentum, which
keeps alive the chances of further monetary easing by the
Federal Reserve.
Despite the dollar's problems, the euro failed to
gain much traction, with investors looking to sell at higher
levels as harsh austerity measures take a toll on economic
activity across the region.
Spain slipped back into recession as gross domestic product
shrank 0.3 percent in the January to March quarter, data showed
on Monday. Traders were likely to be wary of the
euro ahead of the second round of the French presidential vote
as well as elections for a new Greek parliament next weekend.
The dollar touched 78.638 against a basket of
currencies, its lowest since March 1, before rising to 78.855,
up 0.2 percent on the day.
But the euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.3215,
off a near one-month high of $1.32706 on Friday, with near term
support at its 55-day moving average of about $1.3206.
"The dollar is under pressure but the euro is by no means
out of the woods and the Spanish GDP data is a pointer," said
Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank, London.
"Besides, liquidity in the markets is a bit thin because of
holidays this week and this can make price movements a bit
exaggerated."
Markets in most of Europe will be shut on Tuesday for the
May Day holiday, while Japan celebrates Golden Week holidays,
keeping trading on foreign exchange markets a bit subdued.
Euro zone business confidence weakened sharply in April, and
the European Central Bank could scale back its economic outlook
at its policy meeting on Thursday. As such, the rising chances
of more easing by the ECB in coming months could cap any gains
in the euro against the dollar.
For now though, the ECB has little room to cut rates given
inflation pressures are still above expectations.
The common currency fell to a two-week low against the yen
of 106 yen. Investors expect the yen to benefit from
safe-haven demand in view of Europe's debt problems.
The dollar dropped to 80.08 yen at one point on trading
platform EBS, its lowest level since late February, and last
stood at 80.15 yen, down 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade
on Friday.
The dollar is likely to come under more pressure if data,
including U.S. jobs numbers, this week disappoints. U.S. growth
cooled in the first quarter partly due to businesses cutting
back on investments, reinforcing the central bank's contention
that interest rates should be kept near zero through 2014.
EYES ON U.S. DATA
The U.S. slowdown fuelled speculation that the Fed may
eventually launch another bond buying programme, or a third
round of quantitative easing. That would likely have a negative
effect on the dollar while giving riskier assets like stocks,
commodities and higher-yielding currencies like the Australian
dollar a boost.
Rob Ryan, a Singapore-based FX strategist for BNP Paribas,
said the dollar could stay soft if the Institute of Supply
Management data was on the softer side and payrolls disappointed
by rising by 125,000. BNP Paribas economists are predicting an
additional 125,000 U.S. jobs in April.
Average market expectations are for a rise of 170,000.
.
Any disappointment could see the dollar lose more ground,
especially against the yen as speculators cut hefty
bullish dollar positions.
"For dollar/yen, the key will be the Fed and U.S. rates.
Until the Fed signals that they are growing more confident about
a durable recovery is in place, it will be very tough for the
dollar to sustain a rally," said Ned Rumpeltin, G-10 currency
strategist at Standard Chartered.
"We have already seen huge swings both in prices terms and
positioning so we are now cautious about the pair and see it
trading in a 79-85 range for the next several weeks."
Market players said the dollar may fall further against the
yen given a drop in U.S. Treasury yields. The dollar/yen
exchange rate has a tight relationship with the spreads between
yields on U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bonds.
Other factors that suggest the dollar may stay under
pressure against the yen include the existence of sizeable
bearish positions in the yen, a lack of interest in foreign bond
investment among Japanese investors, and the low probability of
yen-selling intervention, traders said.