By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 2 The euro fell against the dollar
on Wednesday after weak manufacturing data raised concerns about
the the euro zone economy and was vulnerable before elections in
France and Greece which could dent austerity plans drawn up to
beat the debt crisis.
The factory number contrasted with better U.S. manufacturing
data and weighed heavily on the euro, particularly given that
purchasing managers data were weak not just in indebted
peripheral euro zone countries but in France and Germany too.
Italy's manufacturing sector shrank far more than expected,
with new orders tumbling at their fastest rate in three years,
while data out of Germany, Spain and France also revealed
factory activity falling significantly.
The euro fell 0.75 percent to hit $1.3134, its lowest
in more than a week. This took it well below a one-month peak of
$1.3284 hit the previous day, although it stayed above chart
support at the 100-day moving average around $1.3116.
"The PMI numbers were pretty dreadful ... There is clear
pressure on euro/dollar now and it is looking likely to fall
towards $1.31, the lower end of the recent range" said Jennifer
Hau, currency strategist at Lloyds.
"There is no expected policy change from the ECB but the
market will be looking at what Draghi says about the weaker
numbers and about possible further steps it may take".
The ECB meets on Thursday In Spain, with pressure back on
the bank to use its bond buying and other powers to shield
weaker euro members from additional pain.
Further data showed euro zone unemployment rose to match its
record high of 10.9 percent last seen 15 years ago, while the
dollar was supported after U.S. figures on Tuesday showed the
strongest factory growth in 10 months.
Also in focus on Wednesday will be U.S. private payrolls
figures due at 1215 GMT, an indicator of the health of the jobs
market before non-farm payrolls numbers are released on Friday.
But volumes were thin after the May Day holiday in Europe on
Tuesday and traders said this could cause exaggerated moves.
"It is prudent to watch and wait at the moment. There is so
much in the way of information and given the lack of liquidity
with it being Golden Week in Japan and the May Day holiday
yesterday it will take a while for the market to make an
assessment," said Lauren Rosborough, senior currency strategist
at Societe Generale.
RISKS AHEAD
With elections ahead, political uncertainty has the
potential to push the euro below $1.30.
Francois Hollande, front-runner and first-round winner in
the French presidential race, has promised to shift the debate
in Europe towards promoting growth if he is elected, raising
concern about tensions between Germany and France.
But others have played down such fears, saying Germany
appears to be relaxing its focus on austerity.
The election in Greece is more unpredictable. The two main
parties supporting the country's bailout scheme are thought to
have only a wafer-thin lead to form a coalition over smaller
parties opposed to the programme.
Tuesday's better U.S. data also helped the dollar rise 0.25
percent against the yen to 80.28, taking it off a 2-1/2
month low of 79.640 yen hit on Tuesday.
Pressure on the yen increased after a Moody's ratings agency
official said Japan's delay in implementing a sales tax increase
could bring forward "the day of reckoning" in the Japanese
government bond market.
The dollar index, a measure of the dollar against a
basket of major currencies, rose 0.5 percent to 79.232.