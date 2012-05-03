* Euro falls after Spanish auction yields jump
* ECB expected to keep rates on hold at 1145 GMT
* Markets positioning for dovish Draghi comments
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 3 The euro dipped against the dollar
on Thursday as a jump in borrowing costs at a Spanish debt
auction highlighted market concerns about Madrid's economic
problems, and the shared currency looked vulnerable ahead of a
European Central Bank rate decision.
Spain sold 2.5 billion euros of three- and five-year bonds
to solid demand, but yields jumped compared with previous
auctions. It was the first test of market appetite for Spanish
debt since the country slipped into recession and had its credit
rating cut.
The euro was last down 0.15 percent at $1.3136,
hovering within sight of the 10-day low of $1.3121 hit on
Wednesday after weaker-than-expected euro zone manufacturing
data and rising unemployment figures.
Immediate support was seen around the 100-day moving average
at $1.3118 and the April 23 trough of $1.3103.
"The Spanish bond market remains extremely vulnerable and
the stresses facing the Spanish government seem unlikely to
disappear soon," said Jane Foley, currency analyst at Rabobank.
"With the ECB policy meeting there's some speculation there
could be a more dovish tone, but it's very debatable how the
euro should react. Dovish is generally associated with a weaker
currency ... but it might support investor confidence."
The ECB is expected to keep rates on hold at 1.0 percent.
Market players will be more focused on ECB President Mario
Draghi's news conference at 1230 GMT where he is likely to sound
cautious on growth but resist calls to restart the bank's
bond-buying programme to stem rising peripheral debt yields.
"My fear for the ECB is that the market is edging towards
Draghi being a bit more dovish but he will not match those
expectations and disappoint a bit. People will not be entirely
sure how to play that," said Daragh Maher, currency analyst at
HSBC.
While a less dovish-than-expected Draghi and no hints of
further liquidity or bond-buying may prompt some market players
to buy the euro, other investors could fret that the debt crisis
will worsen without the ECB taking action and sell the common
currency, Maher said.
ELECTIONS LOOM
Some market players saw an increasing chance of the euro
breaking lower ahead of elections in France and Greece at the
weekend that could fuel political uncertainty.
A break below the bottom of the roughly $1.30 to $1.35 range
that the euro has been in since January would put the common
currency on course for a test of the 2012 low around $1.2624.
Pressure on the euro saw the dollar index rise to
79.250, p utting further distance from a two-month trough of
78.603 plumbed on Tuesday.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar inched up 0.3 percent
to 80.38 yen, holding above Tuesday's 10-week low of
79.64.
A drop in the dollar below 79.00 yen could prompt
short-covering in the yen by longer-term players and spur
further declines in the greenback, market players said.
Supportive dollar bids were cited in the 79.00-79.50 area,
however.
The New Zealand dollar fell after a jump in the local
jobless rate prompted markets to price in a small chance of a
rate cut this year, a dramatic turnaround from a couple of weeks
ago. The market is implying a roughly 40 percent chance of a cut
at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's next policy meeting.
The New Zealand dollar slid around 1 percent on the
day to US$0.8012, a low last seen in late January. Traders
reported an options barrier at US$0.8000.