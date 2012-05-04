* Euro dips after weak euro zone services PMI
* U.S. jobs data in focus, could weigh on dollar if weak
* Euro vulnerable before elections in France and Greece
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 4 The euro dipped against the dollar
on Friday after weak surveys on the euro zone services sector
and before weekend elections in France and Greece, though falls
were limited ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day.
Lower-than-forecast jobs creation in the United States could
reignite talk of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve,
which would weigh on the dollar.
Figures due at 1230 GMT are expected to show 170,000 jobs
were added in April. However, after weak private payrolls
numbers earlier this week investors see a risk of a lower
number.
"A non-farm payrolls number between 50,000 and 150,000 would
make the market speculate about further QE which could weigh
marginally on the dollar," said Carl Hammer, chief currency
strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
But any gains for the euro were likely to be tame given
concerns about the prospect of a deepening recession in the euro
zone due to the region's debt crisis.
Purchasing managers' surveys on Friday showed the euro zone
services sector contracted much more than previously estimated
in April, with figures out of Italy and Spain particularly weak.
This mirrored poor purchasing managers' surveys on
manufacturing activity earlier this week.
"In general the PMIs have been in line with what the
consensus is in terms of growth going forward but the momentum
is worrisome. It is worrying that they are surprising
substantially on the downside," SEB's Hammer said.
The euro was down 0.15 percent against the dollar at $1.3129
.
It stayed above a two-week low of $1.3095 which it hit on
Thursday before bouncing higher as European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi gave no strong hints about the prospects of more
monetary stimulus.
With sentiment towards the common currency shaky, a weak
U.S. jobs report is likely to weigh more heavily on the dollar
against currencies other than the euro, particularly the
Japanese yen.
"We've gone back to that situation where when the weaker
data comes out, we start to price in more chance of QE3 and
therefore the dollar goes weaker," said Rob Ryan, FX strategist
at BNP Paribas in Singapore, referring to the possibility of the
Fed launching another bond-buying programme.
The dollar held steady versus the yen at 80.17 yen,
staying above a 10-week low of 79.64 yen hit on Tuesday on
trading platform EBS.
Traders said market positioning bodes ill for the dollar
against the yen since currency speculators are still thought to
be holding hefty short positions in the yen, suggesting a risk
the yen could jump against the dollar if such bets are unwound.
POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY
The euro faced risks from political uncertainty, with
elections in France and Greece looming on Sunday, the results of
which may stir doubts about the countries' commitment to fiscal
austerity.
Francois Hollande, front-runner and first-round winner in
the French presidential race over current President Nicolas
Sarkozy, has pledged to shift the debate in Europe towards
promoting growth if he is elected.
"If Hollande attempts a more growth-oriented policy approach
- as his campaign suggests - that will interrupt the mostly
unified political consensus that austerity policies are the way
out of Europe's crisis," said Christopher Gothard, head of FX
for Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong.
"It remains to be seen how that kind of policy confusion
would be received by markets," he added.
The election in Greece is more unpredictable. The two main
parties supporting the country's bailout scheme could struggle
to win enough seats to form a coalition over smaller parties
opposed to the programme.