* Euro dips after weak euro zone services PMI
* U.S. jobs data in focus, could weigh on dollar if weak
* Euro vulnerable before elections in France and Greece
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 4 The euro fell against the dollar
on Friday after weak euro zone services data and before weekend
elections in France and Greece, though falls were limited ahead
of U.S. jobs data later in the day.
Lower-than-forecast jobs creation in the United States could
reignite talk of more Federal Reserve monetary easing, which
would weigh on the dollar.
Figures due at 1230 GMT are expected to show 170,000 jobs
were added in April. However, after weak private payrolls data
earlier this week investors see a risk of a lower number.
"A non-farm payrolls number between 50,000 and 150,000 would
make the market speculate about further QE which could weigh
marginally on the dollar," said Carl Hammer, chief currency
strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
But any gains for the euro were likely to be tame given
concerns about the prospect of a deepening recession in the euro
zone due to the region's debt crisis.
Purchasing managers' surveys on Friday showed the euro zone
services sector contracted much more than previously estimated
in April, with figures out of Italy and Spain particularly weak.
This mirrored poor PMI surveys on manufacturing activity
earlier this week.
"The damaging thing is that the PMIs are plunging and even
those in France and Germany have been revised down from the
flash estimates," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at
National Australia Bank.
"This tells us things are deteriorating quite fast."
The euro was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.3125
.
It stayed above a two-week low of $1.3095 which it hit on
Thursday before bouncing higher as European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi gave no strong hints about the prospects of more
monetary stimulus.
With sentiment towards the common currency shaky, analysts
said a weak U.S. jobs report is likely to weigh more heavily on
the dollar against currencies other than the euro, particularly
the Japanese yen.
The dollar held steady versus the yen at 80.22 yen,
staying above a 10-week low of 79.64 yen hit on Tuesday on
trading platform EBS.
Traders said market positioning bodes ill for the dollar
against the yen since currency speculators are still thought to
be holding hefty short positions in the yen, suggesting a risk
the yen could jump against the dollar if such bets are unwound.
But some analysts and traders said surprisingly good U.S.
jobs numbers could give the U.S. currency a significant boost,
given that the market is largely positioned for weaker data.
The dollar index was up 79.313, off a high of 79.422
hit on Thursday.
POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY
The euro faced risks from political uncertainty, with
elections in France and Greece looming on Sunday, the results of
which may stir doubts about the countries' commitment to fiscal
austerity.
Markets are fearful that parties which disagree with
Europe's obsessive focus on fiscal discipline will gain sway.
Francois Hollande, front-runner and first-round winner in
the French presidential race over current President Nicolas
Sarkozy, has pledged to shift the debate in Europe towards
promoting growth if he is elected.
In Greece, opinion polls suggest the two main parties
supporting the country's bailout scheme may not win enough seats
to form a coalition over smaller parties opposed to the
programme.
"With London closed on Monday, euro/dollar will be
responding to these numerous political election results in less
than ideal liquidity conditions," BTMU analyst Derek Halpenny
said in a note to clients.