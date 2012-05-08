* Euro falls but stays above $1.30, off 3-month low
* Uncertainty looms after election results in Greece, France
* But market positioning may limit euro's losses
By Jessica Mortimer and William James
LONDON, May 8 The euro fell on Tuesday and was
vulnerable to more losses as political uncertainty in Greece and
a change of French president threatened to derail the austerity
plans at the heart of efforts to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis.
Greece's two main pro-bailout parties failed to win a
majority in weekend elections and attempts to form a coalition
government were not expected to succeed, leaving questions over
the country's ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.
Meanwhile, Socialist French president-elect Francois
Hollande has advocated an approach to tackling the debt crisis
centred more on growth, which may create tensions with Germany's
insistence on fiscal austerity.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3027, off the
previous day's three-month low of $1.2955 and hovering just
above the $1.30 level.
"The euro is at a vulnerable position at these sort of
levels. Clearly, although we've had the elections in France and
Greece, there is still a huge amount to be resolved," said Jane
Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London.
"There is certainly the prospect that the euro could be
pushed well below the 1.30 level."
Worries centred on Greece where the Left Coalition party
will get a chance to form a government opposed to the country's
EU/IMF bailout. Their expected failure raised the chances that
Greece could find itself without a government and out of cash by
the end of June.
Traders said near-term losses could be limited as investors
take profit on hefty short positions in the currency and
corporate buying provided support.
Technical support came in the $1.2974/55 area defined by the
previous session's low and the Feb. 16 low. If able to break
below that, the currency could target the 2012 low around
$1.2623.
"I think people are biding their time now. I don't think
you'll see many people buying euro but they're not aggressively
selling it just yet," said a London-based head of FX sales.
Analysts said that some in the market were coming round to
the view that a mixture of growth and austerity may be necessary
to get the euro zone economy back on its feet, given the deep
economic problems facing some euro zone countries that have been
implementing austerity measures.
"The market will be in a wait and see mode and consolidating
around $1.30 until we get new indications as to what direction
Europe goes from here," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, global head
of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
She said there was a risk of the euro breaking sustainably
below $1.30. However, she said investors were not yet at the
point of anticipating that Greece could precipitate a euro zone
break-up.
The International Monetary Fund showed some new flexibility
on Monday over how quickly it would press deeply indebted
countries to bring their budgets under control if economic
growth weakens, in a sign that the growth rhetoric was gaining
momentum.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
suggested the euro's falls may be limited as many market players
have already taken bearish bets. It showed speculators still
held a relatively large net short position in the euro in the
week to May 1.
FOCUS ON CROSSES
Given worries about the strength of the U.S. economic
recovery, traders said it made more sense to sell the euro
against currencies other than the dollar.
"The questioning of the U.S. momentum itself is probably
just weighing on the dollar a little bit, so from that
perspective it's tough to also buy the dollar and it's probably
better to look at some of the crosses as an alternative way of
playing it," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at
CIBC World Markets.
Sterling was particularly favoured and hit a 3-1/2 year high
versus the euro on Monday, while the euro fell 0.4
percent against the Japanese yen to 103.82 yen.
Stretch said euro/yen was likely to fall towards 102.50 yen
over the coming days, breaking below the three-month low near
103.24 yen hit on Monday. The dollar was down 0.2 percent
at 79.76 yen.