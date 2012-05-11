* Euro extends losses on stop-loss selling
* News of JPMorgan trading loss dents risky assets
* Aussie sags after China industrial output disappoints
* Dollar index hits two-month high as safety sought
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 11 The euro fell to a 3-1/2-month
low while growth-linked currencies like the Australian dollar
tumbled on Friday as news of JPMorgan's trading losses from a
failed hedging strategy and soft Chinese economic data spooked
investors.
These concerns lifted the safe-haven U.S. dollar with the
euro vulnerable to more losses as political deadlock keeps
Greece without a government.
That has left investors fretting over the risk of the nation
exiting the euro zone and fanned worries that the region's debt
crisis may worsen. Traders said a reported euro option barrier
at $1.2900 was the near term focus.
The euro fell at one point to $1.2905 on trading
platform EBS, its lowest level since late January, with
stop-loss selling adding to its drop. It last stood at $1.2915,
down 0.2 percent on the day. Its losses lifted the dollar index
to a two-month high of 80.336.
"The Greek political situation, the Spanish banks' problems
and now the souring risk dynamics are all negative for the
euro," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC
World Markets.
"I would not be surprised if it makes an attempt to drop
below $1.2900 later in the session as there are plenty of
reasons to go short ahead of the weekend. All this means that
the U.S. dollar and the yen will be supported."
Traders said the euro and growth-linked currencies came
under renewed pressure as investors shunned risky assets after
JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Thursday that it suffered a
trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging
strategy.
"The question is how many other banks will follow," said a
trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore. "I personally
don't think the issue ends here with JPMorgan," he said.
Both the dollar and the yen, safe haven currencies
that tend to strengthen in times of market stress, advanced. The
euro fell 0.3 percent to 103.05 yen, closing in on a
three-month low of 102.76 yen hit earlier this week.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR EYES PARITY
Adding to the negative tone across financial markets,
Chinese industrial production weakened sharply in April as
investment slowed to its lowest level in nearly a decade, coming
in well below forecasts.
That took a toll on growth-linked currencies like the
Australian and New Zealand dollars. The Australian
dollar, which is sensitive to news from China, Australia's
largest export market, was now looking set to drop below parity
against the U.S. dollar.
The Australian dollar was down 0.5 percent at $1.0020
, having fallen to $1.0018 at one point, its lowest
level in nearly five months. It was on track to end the week
down more than 1 percent, taking losses to around 4 percent so
far this month.
The souring in risk appetite comes at a time when the euro
is likely to remain weak due to increased political uncertainty
in Greece. The two main pro-bailout parties failed to win a
majority in weekend elections, leaving questions over the
country's ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.
Market players see the euro getting little respite for now.
Adam Gilmour, head of FX and derivatives sales,
Asia-Pacific, for Citigroup in Singapore, pointed to further
political risks for the euro in the months ahead.
"I'm bearish. This is the right direction for it to go,"
Gilmour said.
"There is a very real risk that over the next year or so,
more and more countries will eject the current politicians and
vote in pro-growth parties, and the austerity measures and
trying to fix the budget blowouts will be thrown out the
window," he said.