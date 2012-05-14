* Euro falls below $1.29 to lowest in nearly 4 months
* Political risk factors to undermine euro
* Aussie dips below parity, hits 5-month low
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 14 The euro fell to a near
four-month low on Monday as political uncertainty in Greece
deepened, keeping alive the risk of the country exiting the euro
zone while worries about slowing Chinese and global growth drove
down higher-yielding currencies.
Safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and the Japanese
yen advanced as coalition talks in Greece hit an impasse on
Sunday and Greece's radical leftist leader spurned an invitation
from the president for a final round of talks on Monday, all but
ensuring another election next month.
Adding to the bearish tone, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in
an election in Germany's most populous state, a result which
could embolden the left opposition to step up attacks on her
European austerity policies.
Analysts said the euro seemed headed towards the $1.25 level
in coming months especially since the European Central Bank may
eventually adopt further monetary easing to support the economy.
On the other hand, with the U.S. economy still holding up, doves
in the Federal Reserve are likely to be kept at bay, offering
support to the dollar.
"The prospects for the euro's downside have grown, and our
six-month forecast is $1.25 and $1.20 in 12 months for
euro/dollar," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at
Barclays.
"The key driver in our opinion will be how the ECB reacts to
the situation. We expect the ECB to ease policy, maybe through
unconventional policies in coming months to support the
situation in the periphery."
The euro dipped to $1.2873 on trading platform EBS, its
lowest level since Jan. 23. It last stood at $1.2877, down 0.3
percent from late U.S. trade on Friday, having lost 2.7 percent
so far this month and 0.8 percent in April.
The euro has come under pressure after Greece's two main
pro-bailout parties failed to win a majority in elections
earlier in May, leaving questions over the country's ability to
avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.
Underscoring increasingly bearish market sentiment toward
the euro, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed currency speculators increased their net short
positions in the euro in the week ended May 8 to the highest
level since mid-February.
Traders and analysts say with many speculators already
running bearish positions against the euro, the speed of the
common currency's fall is likely to slow in coming days.
"Corporates based in the euro zone are still strong buyers
of the euro (versus the dollar)," said Gareth Berry, G10 FX
strategist for UBS in Singapore, adding that such demand has
helped cushion the single currency's decline.
AUSSIE BREACHES PARITY
The safe haven dollar rose broadly, while currencies
sensitive to shifts in risk appetite came under pressure. The
dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 80.522, its highest
level in two months.
The New Zealand dollar hit a four-month low of $0.7787
, while the Australian dollar dipped below
parity versus the U.S. dollar for the first time in about five
months, slipping to as low as $0.9990.
The Aussie dollar failed to gain even after China's central
bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on
Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion)
for lending to head-off the risk of a sudden slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
"I think the general take on this is that China is slowing
down and that this will be the next focus after the Greek
charade," said a trader for a European bank in Singapore.
The U.S. dollar edged up 0.15 percent against the yen to
80.05 yen.
Traders said the dollar also gained some support versus the
yen after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told The Wall
Street Journal over the weekend that all options were on the
table for dealing with the strong yen, although he stopped short
of saying that the currency was overvalued.