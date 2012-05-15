* Euro recovers from low of $1.2814, German data helps
* But common currency vulnerable to risk of contagion
* Aussie recovers from 5-month low vs dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 15 The euro inched up from a
four-month low on Tuesday after German economic growth beat
expectations, although gains could prove fleeting as a political
stalemate in Greece stoked fears it may renege on bailout
pledges and exit the currency bloc.
European powerhouse Germany's economy roared ahead in the
first quarter at a robust clip of 0.5 percent and shaking off
any fears of a recession. Growth in France though flatlined, all
of which meant the euro zone overall was still mired in a
recession and built pressure on the European Central Bank to
loosen monetary policy in coming months.
That is likely to see bears take a stronger grip of the
euro. Also, concerns about slowing Chinese and global growth are
likely to keep investors away from higher-yielding currencies as
they prefer the safe-haven dollar and yen. Earlier, the
Australian dollar flirted with a five-month low against
the U.S. currency before paring losses.
"The better-than-expected German numbers have offered the
euro some support but it remains vulnerable to headlines," said
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"It serves as a reminder to investors why the euro has been
resilient to downside risks. But the prospects for the ECB to
step in over the coming months to address not only the recession
but contagion fears are rising."
The euro was 0.3 percent higher at $1.2865,
recovering from a four-month low of $1.2814 struck earlier in
the day. It found some support at $1.2827, the 76.4 percent
retracement of its rally earlier this year from $1.2624 to
$1.3486.
A clear break of that retracement level could open the way
for a test of the January low of $1.2624, though some analysts
said the euro could enjoy some rebound in the short term, having
fallen more than three percent so far this month.
"The euro is probably oversold in the very near-term below
$1.28," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, adding the charts suggested a recovery in
the near term.
Any bounce in the euro could run out of steam above
$1.2880-$1.2900 with peripheral bond yields still at elevated
levels. That highlighted the risk of contagion from the Greek
deadlock spreading to other euro zone countries.
Greek Party leaders are expected to convene at 1100 GMT but
there is little hope President Karolos Papoulias's proposal to
form a technocrat government would end the stalemate, making a
new election the most likely outcome.
Many market players think a fresh election will make it more
likely for Athens to ditch its bailout pledges and hence the
euro, even though euro zone finance ministers dismissed talk of
Greece's exit as "propaganda and nonsense".
GERMAN ZEW SURVEY
The euro will also take direction from a German ZEW survey
later in the day. While a stronger than expected survey
could lift the euro, a weak reading could see investors step up
selling of the common currency.
The dollar index was holding near a four-month high
of 80.739, having made solid progress in the past few sessions
on safe-haven flows.
While the dollar has benefited from the euro zone's woes,
its gains have been curbed by speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve may take additional easing steps should the economy
deteriorate.
Even though not many market participants expect the Fed to
announce fresh easing steps next month, U.S. retail sales and
consumer inflation numbers due later in the day are in focus
because they could change that expectation.
Against the yen, the dollar moved little at 79.88 yen
, above a 2-1/2-month low of 79.428 yen hit last week,
with major support seen at 79.14, a 61.8 percent retracement of
its rally from February to March.
The Australian dollar briefly fell to a five-month low of
$0.9945, after the latest Reserve Bank of Australia's
minutes showed concerns about a cooling in growth and inflation
were behind its unexpected 50 basis point rate cut in May.
Apart from political turmoil in Europe, the Aussie has been
pressured by concerns over slowing growth in China and other
emerging economies, which have been the main driver of global
growth. It last stood at $1.0000, up 0.4 percent on the day.