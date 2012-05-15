* Euro recovers from low of $1.2814, German data helps
* But common currency vulnerable to risk of contagion
* Aussie recovers from 5-month low vs dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 15 The euro held above a four-month
low on Tuesday after German economic growth beat expectations,
although gains could prove fleeting as the political stalemate
in Greece stokes fears that Athens may renege on bailout pledges
and exit the currency bloc.
European powerhouse Germany saw its economy expand in the
first quarter at a robust clip of 0.5 percent, shaking off any
fears of a recession. But a survey of German analyst and
investor sentiment fell sharply in May, while GDP in France
flatlined and Italy contracted sharply.
Overall, much of the euro zone was still struggling with a
slowdown, putting pressure on the European Central Bank to
loosen monetary policy to support the economy.
That is likely to see bears take a stronger grip of the
euro. Also, concerns about slowing Chinese and global growth are
likely to keep investors away from higher-yielding currencies as
they prefer the safe-haven dollar and yen. Earlier, the
Australian dollar flirted with a five-month low against
the U.S. currency before paring losses.
"The better-than-expected German numbers have offered the
euro some support but it remains vulnerable to headlines," said
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"It serves as a reminder to investors why the euro has been
resilient to downside risks. But the prospects for the ECB to
step in over the coming months to address not only the recession
but contagion fears are rising."
The euro was 0.2 percent higher at $1.2845, off a
four-month low of $1.2814 struck earlier in the day. It found
some support at $1.2827, the 76.4 percent retracement of its
rally earlier this year from $1.2624 to $1.3486.
A clear break of that retracement level could open the way
for a test of the January low of $1.2624, though some analysts
said the euro could enjoy some rebound in the short term, having
fallen more than three percent so far this month.
Any bounce in the euro could run out of steam above
$1.2880-$1.2900 with peripheral bond yields still at elevated
levels. That highlighted the risk of contagion from the Greek
deadlock spreading to other euro zone countries.
Data on Tuesday showed the Greek economy deep in recession,
and there was little hope of it forming a government soon. Greek
President Karolos Papoulias's proposal to put together a
technocrat administration was unlikely to be accepted, making a
new election the most likely outcome.
Many market players think a fresh election will make it more
likely for Athens to ditch its bailout pledges and hence the
euro, even though euro zone finance ministers dismissed talk of
Greece's exit as "propaganda and nonsense".
GLOOMY EUROZONE
The German ZEW think-tank said uncertainty after the recent
elections in Greece and France had probably contributed to a
sharp slide in sentiment. The index fell to 10.8 in May from
23.4 in April, well below a consensus forecast for a drop to 19.
.
"These economic numbers change nothing for the euro zone,"
said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund
manager RWC Capital. "Germany is the standout, based on the GDP
numbers, but the rest are struggling and we expect the euro to
drift lower towards those lows of $1.2630."
The dollar index was hovering near a four-month high
of 80.739, having made solid progress in the past few sessions
on safe-haven flows.
While the dollar has benefited from the euro zone's woes,
its gains have been curbed by speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve may take additional steps should the economy falter.
Even though not many market participants expect the Fed to
announce fresh easing steps next month, U.S. retail sales and
consumer inflation numbers due later in the day are in focus
because they could change that expectation.
Against the yen, the dollar moved little at 79.88 yen
, above a 2-1/2-month low of 79.428 yen hit last week,
with major support seen at 79.14, a 61.8 percent retracement of
its rally from February to March.
The Australian dollar touched a five-month low of $0.9945
, after the minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of
Australia meeting showed concerns about a cooling in growth and
inflation were behind its unexpected 50 basis point rate cut in
May. It pared losses to trade at $0.9986, up 0.3 percent on the
day.