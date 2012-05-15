* Euro recovers from low of $1.2814, German GDP helps
* Common currency vulnerable to risk of contagion
* Dollar index hovers close to four-month high
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 15 The euro held above a four-month
low on Tuesday after German economic growth beat expectations,
although gains could prove fleeting as the political stalemate
in Greece stoked concerns Athens may renege on bailout pledges
and exit the currency bloc.
Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, grew 0.5 percent
in the first quarter of 2012, dispelling fears of a recession.
But a survey of German analyst and investor sentiment fell
sharply in May, while GDP in France flatlined and Italy's
economy contracted by 0.8 percent.
Concerns about Greek political instability and slowing
Chinese and global growth were expected to keep demand for the
euro and other perceived riskier currencies in check and support
demand for the safe-haven dollar and yen.
The euro was last up 0.25 percent at $1.2856, with
traders citing buying by macro funds, recovering from a
four-month low of $1.2814 hit during the Asian trading session.
"We have had several down days in the euro and this is just
an adjustment in the market. German economic strength won't help
the euro zone, we need to see a solution in Greece and more
robust growth in the periphery," said Steven Saywell, head of
European FX strategy at BNP Paribas.
Signs of stagnation in wider euro zone growth were likely to
keep pressure on the European Central Bank to support the
economy by loosening monetary policy.
"Our view is that the euro will continue to grind lower. A
lot of this is to do with the euro's yield advantage being
undermined. Weaker data means the market is continuing to price
in easing from the ECB," Saywell said.
The euro found some support at $1.2827, the 76.4 percent
retracement of its 2012 rally from $1.2624 to $1.3486.
A clear break of that retracement level could open the way
for a test of the January low of $1.2624, though some analysts
said the euro could enjoy some rebound in the short term, having
fallen more than 3 percent so far this month.
Any bounce in the euro could run out of steam around
reported sovereign offers at $1.2880-$1.2900. Peripheral bond
yields were still at elevated levels highlighting the risk of
contagion from Greece spreading throughout the euro zone.
Data on Tuesday showed the Greek economy deep in recession,
and there was little hope of a government being formed soon.
Greek President Karolos Papoulias's proposal to put together an
administration of technocrats was unlikely to be accepted,
making a new election the most likely outcome.
GLOOMY EUROZONE
The German ZEW think-tank said uncertainty after the recent
elections in Greece and France had probably contributed to a
sharp slide in sentiment. The index plunged to 10.8 in May from
23.4 in April, below a consensus forecast of 19.
.
"These economic numbers change nothing for the euro zone,"
said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund
manager RWC Capital. "Germany is the standout, based on the GDP
numbers, but the rest are struggling and we expect the euro to
drift lower towards those lows of $1.2630."
The dollar index hovered near a four-month high of
80.739, having made progress in recent sessions on safe-haven
flows. While the dollar has benefited from the euro zone's woes,
its gains have been curbed by speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve may take additional steps should the economy falter.
Even though few market participants expect the Fed to
announce fresh easing steps next month, U.S. retail sales and
consumer inflation numbers due later in the day are in focus
because they could change that expectation.
Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 79.90 yen,
above a 2-1/2-month low of 79.428 yen hit last week, with major
support seen at 79.14, a 61.8 percent retracement of its rally
from February to March.
The Australian dollar touched a five-month low of $0.9945
after minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of Australia
meeting showed concerns about a cooling in growth and inflation
were behind its unexpected 50 basis point rate cut in May. It
pared losses to trade at $0.9993, up 0.3 percent.